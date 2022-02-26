LOOK: Solenn Heussaff serves the looks at Milan Fashion Week 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and artist Solenn Heussaff traded her comfy, casual everyday style for edgy high fashion as she attended Milan Fashion Week, which kicked off last Tuesday, February 22.

On her first day in Milan, Solenn sported a Balenciaga dress and black Marni coat, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton clutch and earrings by Jewelmer.

She mixed designer and streetwear as she headed to the Fendi show wearing a Fendi print dress, a Rotate biker jacket, and boots by Bershka.

She wore the same jacket with a different outfit, pairing it with a Balmain dress and Alaïa heeled booties.

Filipino fashion was well represented as Solenn paired a festive Martin Bautista printed crop top and skirt with a cream Jacquemus coat and blue velvet Balenciaga boots.

As the week wore on, Solenn wore more and more color. In one outfit, she sported a pale blue suit by Rotate and paired it with a Fendi purse and jewelry by Jewelmer.

For another outfit, she wore a bright red coat by MSGM, paired with a red beret.

She stayed true to her sultry style in a red Versace minidress, which she donned with the Alaïa boots and Fendi purse she had worn earlier.

She stood out against Milan’s wintry landscape in a mango yellow dress by Rokh, paired with an Hermes bag and Marni shoes.

Heading to the Gucci show, she wore a fiery red Gucci bow dress with a bright red Materiel jacket, white Bershka booties, and a crimson beret.

She marked the end of her trip by sharing a photo of her with her daughter Thylane. “Though this short trip was a lot of fun, I can’t wait to come home to you!” she said.

Milan Fashion Week will run until Monday, February 28. – Rappler.com