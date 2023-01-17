SUGA is Valentino’s new brand ambassador

SUGA. The BTS member is the new face of Valentino.

SUGA is chosen 'for his authenticity, creativity, and empathy'

MANILA, Philippines – BTS is taking over luxury fashion as member SUGA is named the new brand ambassador for Valentino.

The Italian fashion house made the big reveal In a social media post on Tuesday, January 17.

“Chosen for his authenticity, creativity, and empathy, SUGA reflects the values of the Maison, speaking to a generation through his contemporary ideals.”

The post included a photo of SUGA dressed in pieces from the Maison Valentino Essentials collection.

SUGA is the latest BTS member to be tapped as the face of a luxury fashion house. On January 16, his fellow member Jimin was announced as the global brand ambassador of French fashion house Dior.

The BTS boys being chosen separately to front different fashion brands comes months after the K-pop powerhouse announced that they would be giving more focus to their solo projects.

Ostensibly the biggest K-pop group in the world, the seven-member group debuted in June 2013. – Rappler.com