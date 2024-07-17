LIST: What to expect at OPUS Mall in Quezon City

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Have you seen that huge, gold mall glimmering along Libis, right by the C5 flyover? Yes, the one with a towering statue of a man fist-pumping the air.
That’s the new OPUS Mall, Robinsons’ latest luxury mall in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.
The six-level luxury shopping center is the latest addition to Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) Residences’ new integrated development, which houses offices and residential condominiums in one sprawling estate.
As of July 17, OPUS Mall is open to the public but is still pretty bare, with only a handful of retail establishments and restaurants open so far (Manam, Marketplace, The Matcha Tokyo, and Cibo Rapido! are on the first floor). OPUS mall is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.
But the lineup seems promising! Several well-known local and foreign brands are set to open across OPUS’ six expansive floors, all within the mall’s grandiose architecture and gold-specked, hotel-like interiors with oak accents.
If you’re planning to stroll around the mall, I suggest bringing a jacket or cardigan. It can get cold.
Here’s what to expect from OPUS Mall in the coming months:
First floor
On the first floor, we caught board-ups of Dubai’s Patchi Luxury Chocolates, Tim Ho Wan, and M Bakery, as well as bakery Paul, Il Lupino Wine Bar and Trattoria, and Breakfast at Antonio’s by the entrance.
Other cafes and restaurants include CBTL Kitchen, St. Ali Coffee Melbourne, Hoshino Coffee, Single Origin, and Wildflour.
Soon to open are Jo Malone London, Estée Lauder, Armani Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, MLB, and Signett.
Second floor
On the second level, there’s Katherine’s Café, Illy, Marugame, LlaoLlao, Sogeum by Soban, Duck and Buvette, Key Coffee, and Inteligentsia Coffee.
Shoppers will be able to browse through Crocs, Sneakers Chief, Toni Pons, Tokyo, OWNDAYS, Editor’s Market, Jins Eyewear, Vision Express, Bait, Mosaic, Masonette, Foot Locker, New Balance, Skechers, Spatio, Converse, Aranaz, and Aivee Clinic and Cafe.
Third floor
The third floor is set to become a hub for fun and games, featuring Party in the City, Dave & Buster’s by The Bistro Group, Spatio, and Toys R Us. Dining-wise, there’s Shakey’s, Nyx by Vikings, Coco, and Nono’s.
Fourth floor
The fourth floor will also cater to tech enthusiasts – in one area there’s True Value, Acer, Japan’s Bandai Namco toy shop, Data Blitz, Open Source, Digiplanet, Samsung, and Robinsons Appliances.
Restaurant TRES Filipino Twists is open. We also saw a huge food hall called Epic Eats opening soon from The Tasteless Group.
Fifth floor
The entire fifth level is dedicated to OPUS Mall’s state-of-the-art cinemas; the spaciousness and golden lights add to the VIP movie-going experience. Beside the VIP Lounge are the ticketing booth and the snacks counter.
OPUS Mall carries the country’s first-ever Family Cinema. For P600 per ticket, families can watch movies on cozy and colorful couches amid candy-colored interiors, with famous cartoon characters as statuettes outside the theaters.
OPUS Mall also has a central garden on the fourth floor and daily masses at the Holy Mass Chapel of the Archangels. – Rappler.com
