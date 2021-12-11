Billboards into bags: ‘Trese’ turns viral ads into upcycled totes, fanny packs

Ever wonder what happens to billboards once they’re taken down? In a laudable effort to reduce waste and promote sustainability, local brand Side B Upcycling recycles old collaterals and transforms them into brand-new, wearable, stylish bags.

Their latest collaboration is with Netflix’s Trese, where Side B repurposed viral billboard tarpaulins of the hit series to make into water-resistant fanny packs, tote bags, body bags, backpacks, sling bags, and other accessories.

Trese’s “vandalized” billboards teased manananggal and tiyanak sightings around the Metro and quickly became a viral hit on social media. These actual tarps have been turned into the BB3 – a hybrid bike handlebar bag – which can be used as a body or belt bag; a fanny pack; and the FLEXI tote bag, featuring Alexandra Trese’s eyes, among many other handcrafted items.

A percentage of SIDE B’s profits from the special Trese collection will be donated to local artists in need. Customers can cop any item from SIDE B’s limited collection via SIDE B Upcycling’s Instagram or at Common Folk Coffee Bar located along Katipunan Avenue, White Plains, Quezon City. – Rappler.com