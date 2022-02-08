Here comes the bride: Celebrity wedding dresses we’ll never forget

From simple frocks to luxurious gowns, these dresses will have anyone saying 'I do'

MANILA, Philippines – The point of any wedding may be when two people commit to each other for the rest of their lives, but let’s be honest, the most exciting part of it is when the bride walks down the aisle.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that wedding dresses are the centerpiece of every wedding – and we’ve seen some truly memorable ones over the years, mostly on celebrities who openly share their big day with all of their fans.

From Kitchie Nadal’s budget-friendly RTW dress, to Saab Magalona’s rock n’ roll gown, to Jennylyn Mercado’s modern bridal look, here are just some of the celebrity wedding dresses we won’t soon forget:

Kitchie Nadal

Kitchie proved that you don’t need to spend a fortune to look stunning on your wedding. The singer wore a strapless silk gown worth P799 and accessorized it with an orange-toned flower crown. What really made the look though was Kitchie’s golden bridal glow.

Jess Wilson

Jess’ embellished terno mini-dress was the perfect look for an intimate beach wedding. The dress, designed by Vania Romoff, came with a detachable full-length fringe skirt that Jess wore to the reception.

Ellen Adarna

Bridal, but make it sexy. Ellen’s gown by Marc Rancy stayed true to the actress’ sultry style and outgoing personality, with a Swarovski crystal-embellished bustier and a tulle skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Jennylyn Mercado

Jennylyn may not have worn a gown to her wedding ceremony, but she looked every bit the bride in a sleek white blazer dress by Vania Romoff.

Park Shin-hye

Park Shin-hye looked ethereal in her Oscar dela Renta ballgown – a bridal look fit for the floral theme of her wedding.

Anne Curtis

Anne’s wore a lace long-sleeved ballgown by Monique Lhuillier with an unexpected choice of footwear: velvet ankle platform boots. The whole look was just right for her rustic New Zealand wedding.

Saab Magalona

My wedding gown was designed by one of my dearest friends @sassajimenez. When we were freshmen BFA Creative Writing students in Ateneo, she said she was going to study abroad to pursue her love for fashion. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9uIYD3IBBA — Saab #LeniKiko2022 (@saabmagalona) June 2, 2019

Saab’s wore a pale pink gown by Sassa Jimenez, matched with black peep-toe booties. Her unconventional look was both glamorous and rock and roll – perfect for the Cheats vocalist.

Sarah Lahbati

The actress opted for a simple yet stunning look for her civil wedding: a midi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline designed by Mark Bumgarner, who made the dress in just one day!

Ariana Grande

Ariana’s signature style balances sweet and sexy, which is exactly how to describe her wedding look. The pop star wore a silk charmeuse backless column gown by Vera Wang and topped it off with a puffy veil and a dainty satin bow.

Martine Cajucom

The socialite looked like she was floating on a cloud when she walked down the aisle, thanks to her dreamy Rosa Clara gown made of silk musline, lace, and 40 meters(!!!) of silk tulle.

Divine Lee

The real estate heiress decided to forego the traditional white in favor of a luxurious gold gown by Rajo Laurel. As if the color wasn’t extravagant enough, the gown also featured intricate beading and a massive train. – Rappler.com