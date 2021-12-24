WATCH: A rundown of Maria Ressa’s Nobel Peace Prize attire

Here's what the Nobel laureate wore – from a T'Boli-embroidered opera jacket, to an Inabel blazer with a pattern believed to protect from evil spirits

There are moments in a person’s life when dressing properly can add to the memory and experience when we look back and remember these milestones.

All jokes aside, after the announcement was made public, that my sister, Maria Ressa, won THE Nobel Peace Prize, the first thought that popped into my head after congratulating her, was, “What is she going to wear when she accepts this prestigious award?”

Choosing a Filipino designer for my sister who has made her mark on journalism and holding power accountable to truth, was not an easy task to address. I had a very long list of my favorite designers, but shaved the list down quickly based on three factors to consider; Maria’s own fashion aesthetic which includes the comfort and versatility of classic mix and match pieces, the ability of the pieces to make the trip to Oslo with ease, and the beauty of Filipino fashion that is rich with culture and history.

After suggesting the handful of designers that I presented to my sister, complete with pegs that I thought she might fancy, we collectively decided that we needed to reach out to Niña Corpuz of Nina Inabel, and Len Cabili of Filip + Inna. Together these designers who have purpose, embody sustainability, and aptly represent Filipino culture and heritage in their designs and pieces would dress Maria for the different meetings, media events, interviews, and of course the ceremony and banquet dinner.

Tune in for a rundown of Maria's outfits on Nobel week – from the T'Boli-embroidered opera jacket she wore to the Royal visit, to the Inabel blazer she wore as she delivered her historic Nobel Prize lecture.