It’s finally happening: ‘Vogue Philippines’ coming this 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over! The Philippines is finally having its own edition of iconic fashion magazine Vogue in 2022!

Publisher Condé Nast announced on Monday, January 10 that they are partnering with MEGA Global Licensing, Inc. (MGLI), the sister company of One Mega Group, which publishes MEGA Magazine, Lifestyle Asia, BluePrint, OneMega.com and Modern Parenting, for Vogue Philippines.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene. The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network,” said Markus Grindel, Managing Director of Condé Nast.

According to the MEGA website, Vogue Philippines will launch its monthly print, digital, and social media platforms in September 2022. The magazine will reportedly “showcase the country’s rich culture, diversity, and incredible talent in fashion and beauty.”

Archie Carrasco, Chairman and CEO of MEGA Global Licensing, Inc. also said in the press statement, “The Filipino talent has been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty. I can say that the market, too, is finally ready.”

President of One Mega Group Inc. Suki Salvador also teases the arrival of the title through a social media post. “Happy to share that we are finally getting our own Vogue,” the caption reads, alongside a photo of a blank magazine cover with Vogue Philippines as its title.

Vogue is an American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine that started in 1892. It has over 20 international editions from all over the world. – Rappler.com