Where to get custom pet portraits, stickers, pillows for truly obsessed furparents

MANILA, Philippines – We all know someone who’s a little bit (or a lot) obsessed with their pets.

They’ll be the ones whose social media feeds are filled with pet photos, who’ll randomly text you to tell you that their furbaby did the Cutest Thing Ever, who’ll leave an event early because their pets are waiting for them at home.

For these people, the only way to deal with the obsession is to feed it – and the best way to do so would be to give them customized stuff that has their pet’s faces all over it.

From pet portraits they can hang up as art, to items they can bring everywhere or even wear, there are lots of things you can get customized that’ll make furfect gifts for any adoring pet parent – whether it’s someone you know, or it’s you.

Here’s where you can get them:

The Leather Studio

A handpainted pet portrait on high-quality leather goods is perhaps one of the classier ways to indulge someone’s pet obsession. For this, check out The Leather Studio, which offers customization of their items such as leather bags, luggage tags, and wallets with portraits. Orders can be made via their website.

Printstrix

Socks, mousepads, pillows and pouches are go-to gifts that most people might find boring – but not if they covered in their furbaby’s face. Printstrix lets you customize a range of items with pet photos (even human photos), so even everyday items like pillows, blankets, aprons, and t-shirts get an aww-inducing upgrade. Orders can be made via their website.

Pawever Portrait

For pet parents who want to keep their pet craze lowkey, personalized stickers might be best. You can place them on a water bottle, a laptop, or a planner alongside other stickers and your obsession will blend in with everything else.

Check out Pawever Portrait for high-quality waterproof stickers in various designs and finishes, available via Shopee.

Bark Project PH

Brighten someone’s workday (and remind them who they’re really working for) with paper goods that are personalized with a cartoon version of their pet. Bark Project does this for notepads, checklists, calendars, and even your pet’s medical records notebook. They can also custom-embroider your pet onto clothing so you can (literally) wear your heart on your sleeve. Check them out via their website.

Handmade Lemonade

If you want to see your pet’s face wherever you go, check out this “pawtraitist,” who does custom pet portraits on pretty much any surface – from bags and keychains that go with you everywhere, to plant pots, canvases, and decorative stones that you keep in your house. Those who have lost their beloved furbabies can also have urns custom-painted to keep their memories alive. Inquiries for may be done via the artist’s Facebook page.

Pawcreation

If you know someone whose pet is the ruler of their household, it feels almost necessary to get them a personalized portrait of their pet looking like royalty. Rizal-based business PawCreation can do that for you, printing the final pawtraits out on your preferred size so they’re ready to hang up at home. Orders can be done through Shopee or Lazada.

Pet Portraits by Melancholy Rue

Any doting pet parent probably already thinks their pet is a work of art. A gallery-worthy painting of them only brings that point further. Melancholy Rue takes in commissions for handpainted portraits of pets on canvas. The artist can be reached via Instagram. – Rappler.com