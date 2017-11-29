Your office desk game is about to get cuter

Published 1:30 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tired of the standard black, white, and metal office supplies? This Rilakkuma label maker is about to up your office desk game. (READ: 8 office organization tips for better productivity)

Aside from the usual text against different colored tape, this cute label maker from Brother allows you to change up the font, frame your text, and incoporate Sanrio's Rilakkuma into your stickers.

It even comes with tape in "Rilakkuma yellow" – decorated with the adorable bear himself.

The battery-operated label maker can also be used with an AC adapter, so you don't need to rush out to buy 6 AAA batteries.

A word of caution, though: these labels might be too cute! We went a little overboard when we shot these photos, labelling our files, books, pens, gadgets, and even food containers (the laminated tape is water resistant).

You'll also have many curious office-mates – maybe even your office crush – flocking to your desk asking to make their own Rilakkuma stickers.

How do you personalize your workspace? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com