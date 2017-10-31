Take a spine-tingling peek inside the Sedlec Ossuary, also known as the Bone Church

Published 12:00 PM, October 31, 2017

KUTNA HORA, Czech Republic – While Czech Republic's capital Prague is known for being the city of fairy tales, it also has a dark, spine-chilling side. From legends about the nearby haunted Houska Castle to the city being the birthplace of defenestration, it seems that Prague's beauty comes with dark secrets – probably hidden in the cellars of its old buildings. Just an hour away from the city is an even more interesting, albeit macabre site, The Sedlec Ossuary.

Also known as the Bone Church, that rests beneath a chapel is home to tens of thousands of real human bones. They're arranged as the ossuary's decor to remind people that death comes for everyone and that we all should be ready to face the after life. – Rappler.com