Flying business class with Singapore Airlines is definitely a must for those who prefer a posh retreat

Published 12:10 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Flying business class or first class is any traveler's dream. The spacious seats during long haul flights, the good food offered, and most of all, the in-flight entertainment (movies and tv and documentaries, oh my!) is something that's not offered in the economy section.

So imagine the excitement I felt when I got the chance to fly business class via Singapore Airline last November. Selected members of the media including yours truly were invited by the company to see the latest offerings for their newly refunished A380 airplanes, the first flight which was in December bound for Australia.

We didn't ride the A380 for this trip, but one thing about Singapore Airlines' planes is that it's really comfortable because of the spacious seats. The company celebrated it's 70th anniversary, so the special offers for those seated in business was really something to look forward to.

For starters, those in business class have opportunity to choose our meals for breakfast and dinner. Since I had a meal in the Singapore Airlines lounge at the airport, I got the chance to order scrambled eggs and sausage. I also had some fruit as a starter.

While in Singapore, we got to stay in a posh hotel and got to see the the new upgrades that feature in the A380.

If traveling busines class is too rich for your blood, the premium economy seats are also quite spacious. This will give passengers ample space to stretch their legs and move about a little bit.

Now for those who can definitely afford it, splurge and stay in a suite-style seat arrangement.

On top of the living room-style seats, the company also shared that passengers will get amenities such as toiletries and the delicious food prepared especially for them. Depending on the class you are in, you'll definitely have better choices in the first class, business class, and premium economy cabins.

Kids will also have something to look forward to in some of the long-haul flights – toys, special pillows, and coloring books will ensure that they'll be kept busy.

Aside from touring the new plane, we also got the chance to go to airline's training center where they stressed the importance of safety measures that Singapore Airlines adheres to, plus a little trip down memory lane by viewing the history of Singapore Airlines in the little museum they had at the training center.

Singapore Airlines safety simulation. A post shared by Alexa Villano (@alexavvillano) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

On the way back to Manila, I was able to experience the entertainment offered in business class. For those who have a chance to ride in their refurnished A380 planes, you'll definitely have so many choices, the idea of sleeping will hardly occur to you.

I would mind splurging for business class in the future. For now, however, I'm just waiting for a great seat sale so I can try riding their A380 plane. - Rappler.com