China isn't just about busy and brightly-lit cities – here are some of the most beautiful sights you can catch on your next visit

Published 8:00 PM, December 02, 2017

China is not just about its cities, the night cityscape of Shanghai and its busy, glitzy shopping centers, the bustling markets mixed with old family-owned shops and branded stores, and the busy subways. Nor is it just its historical monuments, such as the Great Wall in Beijing, and the ancient towns that mingle with modern, towering skyscrapers in Chengdu, Chongqing, and Lijiang. While all of this makes this country an attractive destination for many, the country’s landscapes will also lure intrepid travelers with wanderlust and a love for nature.

The Avatar Mountains

If you’ve seen the movie Avatar, the mountains and unique landscapes will make a strong impression on you. You can see the towering stone pillars when you visit Zhangjiajie in China. The town is small and nondescript, but once you enter the park, you won’t regret visiting. The pillars jut out of the earth and stand hundreds of feet high. Use your imagination to transform these inanimate objects into recognizable things such as hands, sentries, and other shapes.

How to Get to Zhangjiajie

From Manila, book flights to either Shanghai or Beijing, the two cities are your possible jump-off points to the national park. From either one, there are direct flights to and from Zhangjiajie. There are two entrances to the park, one is the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park and the other is Wulingyuan; the former costs CNY 10 one-way and the latter is CNY 20 one-way. The entrance fee is CNY 248, valid for 4 days.

The lakes and valleys of Jiuzhaigou

Jiuzhaigou is one of the most popular national parks in China. This is no surprise because the park is one of the most beautiful in the country. It has a number of picturesque lakes with snow-capped mountains and verdant rolling hills in varying shades of green, yellow, and even orange during different seasons of the year.

How to Get to Jiuzhaigou

Your starting point is Chengdu; from the city, you can book a flight or take the bus. The latter is the cheapest option, but it only travels in the day. The ticket costs CNY 141 per way and takes around 8 to 10 hours. The entrance fee to the park is CNY 220 and an additional CNY 100 for the bus that takes you to the different scenic spots.

From Manila, you can buy plane tickets bound for Guangzhou, Shanghai, or Beijing; from these cities travel by train to Chengdu. You have the option to take the slow trains, which may take more than 24 hours or even up to two days (if you come from Guangzhou). There are bullet trains that connect the 3 cities to Chengdu, but these are more expensive.

The Rainbow Mountains

You may have seen photos of the famous Rainbow Mountains in China, but you have to see them in person to believe it. The colors of the mountains, the hues of yellow, red, white, and orange are at their best just before and during sunset. This is the time when the play of light and shadows bring out the best of this natural phenomenon.

How to Get to the Rainbow Mountains

If you're bound for these colorful mountains, your jumping-off point is Zhangye. There are flights from Shanghai on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, but will transit in Lanzhou. You can also travel by train from either Beijing or Shanghai, but the trip may take more than 24 hours per way. Once in Zhangye, the ideal transportation option is by shared taxi, which is offered by most hostels. This is so because the best time to see the Rainbow Mountains in full color is around sunset and the public bus back to town will leave hours before the sun sets. The car sharing costs CNY 50 per person, the entrance fee to the mountains is CNY 75, including the buses to the different platforms.

Rolling hills and rock formations of Yangshuo

Guilin and Yangshuo provide intrepid travelers with spectacular landscapes of rock formations covered in foliage dotting the cityscape and countryside as far as the eye can see. This unique backdrop is the perfect place to get lost in while biking, boating, or rafting.

There are certain hills in the cities and towns that allow you to climb to the top to get a bird’s eye view of the surroundings. Rain is welcome in this part of China – once the downpour stops, the mountains are wrapped in mist and clouds, giving them a surreal, Chinese painting-like appearance.

How to Get to Guilin and Yangshuo

The closest airport from Manila to Guilin and Yangshuo is Guangzhou. There are regular flights you can book, but fares will depend on the airline. You can then book a bullet train from Guangzhou to Guilin, which costs around CNY 138 to CNY 177, depending on the class of the seat. Then from Guilin, you can ride a bus bound for Yangshuo for around CNY 26.

Qinghai Lake

Qinghai Lake, also known by its Mongolian name "Kokonor," is a popular destination for locals. Located on the Tibetan plateau, it is more than 3,000 meters above sea level. The lake has a unique landscape because some parts are sandy and almost desert-like, while in some sections it has lush and verdant rolling hills with a sea of yellow rape flower fields. Most Chinese go on road and cycling trips around the lake during the summer months of July and August, which is also about the same time the rape flowers bloom.

How to Get to Qinghai Lake

Your gateway to Qinghai Lake is Xining. From the province’s capital, you can arrange for group day tours or multi-day trips to the lake. The price for car sharing for a day trip to the lake and other attractions on the way is CNY 150 per person. There is a CNY 100 entrance for Lake Kokonor and an additional CNY 30 for Sand Island. From Manila, you can book flights to Guangzhou, Shanghai, or Beijing then take another flight to Xining. If you arrive in Shanghai or Beijing, you can travel by train to Xining, but the trip can take more than 24 hours one way.

Zhuo’er Shan

This attraction isn’t on the radar of many international visitors, but is quite popular with locals. Its popularity comes as no surprise – if you come at the right season, you’ll see snow-capped mountains, red rock formations, and a sea of yellow rape flower fields. The combination of all these make for a picturesque and memorable landscape that you’ll take dozens of pictures of.





How to Get to Zhuo’er Shan

To get to Zhuo’er Shan, book a bus ticket bound for Qilian, the round trip tickets cost around CNY 98.5. The travel time going there may take more than 4 hours. Once in Qilian, take a taxi for CNY 20 per way, take the number of the driver and call for pick-up as you may have a difficult time returning to the town once there. The entrance ticket for Zhuo’er Shan is CNY 80, including the transport to the viewing platforms.

The possible entry points from the Philippines are either Shanghai or Beijing. From either city, you can travel by land (train) but the trip may take more than 24 hours. From Shanghai, there are fights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but have a stop in Lanzhou.

Travel tip: check this website out https://english.ctrip.com for prices of trains, flights, and accommodations in China. – Rappler.com

Joshua Berida is a full-time writer and part-time wanderer with insatiable wanderlust. He plans his next trip during a current one. He plans on exploring the Philippines and beyond. Read about his adventures on thewanderingjuan.net.