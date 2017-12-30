Join this virtual trip – or pilgrimage – to the historic fort of Vyšehrad, Charles Bridge, and the famous church of the Infant Jesus of Prague in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – One of the most beautiful cities of Europe, Prague is a visual feast everywhere you look.

It's also perfect for Catholic pilgrims.

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel went to Prague in early December 2017, and produced 3 video blogs to give you a peek of Prague.

Our trip begins at the historic fort of Vyšehrad, proceeds to Charles Bridge, and ends at the Church of Our Lady Victorious, which houses the famous Infant Jesus of Prague.

Watch the 3 videos here:

PART 1

Czeching Out Prague: Vyšehrad, the 'castle on the heights'

PART 2

Czeching Out Prague: Charles Bridge

PART 3

Czeching Out Prague: The Infant Jesus of Prague

