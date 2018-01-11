Staycation in style the next time you head to Hong Kong!

Published 3:39 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just an hour away from Manila by plane, Hong Kong is always great for a quick weekend getaway. With Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, and an entire city filled with endless shopping and dining options, it's a city particularly suited to families, especially those with young kids.

When it comes to places to stay, travellers are spoilt for choice in Hong Kong, but perhaps one of the must luxurious – and the most cozy – is at Kowloon Shangri-la.

The hotel is located on Mody Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, and has a full view of the iconic Hong Kong Harbour – so if you want to spend time in your room but still want to feel like you're in Hong Kong, the hotel is the best place to do it.

The hotel has Deluxe and Deluxe Harbour View rooms, all done up in woody, earth tones for that cozy, homey feel. The floor-to-ceiling windows show a great view of the city, and let the sunshine in, while the bathrooms will make you feel like you're in a spa.

Among their current offers, the hotel has a Family Holiday package, available until February 28, 2019, which makes a great treat for families with young kids.

The package doesn't come cheap at HKD 3,200 to HKD 3,800 a night – but the price tag is worth it considering that it includes a stay in a Deluxe or Deluxe Harbour View room, a special set-up that includes a kid's tent so you can go "camping" inside your room, kid's amenities, games, daily breakfast, and Wi-Fi, among other things. If you're staying for 3 consecutive nights or more, you even get a complimentary limousine transfer from the hotel to the Hong Kong airport, so that you feel like a VIP all the way to your departure.

Guests are also provided with a smartphone that has mobile internet access and travel suggestions, for use within and outside the hotel during their stay.

The hotel's location also means you're only a few minutes away from many of Hong Kong's attractions – particularly when it comes to shopping – but with such luxurious and comfortable digs, it's totally understandable if you spend all weekend in your room.

For more information on the Family Holiday package or other offers, head to the Kowloon Shangri-la website. – Rappler.com