84 destinations at lower prices

Published 8:39 PM, January 26, 2018

Travel is no longer a luxury these days, with airlines and travel agencies offering the best possible deals left and right.

The most affordable travel deals, however, are not necessarily the best that money can buy. Opting for budget deals could sometimes mean that one might have to lower expectations during the trip.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) General Manager for Philippines Balagopal Kunduvara recognizes the changes in the travel industry over the years.

“Travel today has become a lot more common compared to say, 10 or 20 years ago. The reason why people travel has also evolved. It’s not just for work or for visiting friends and family. A lot of people now take vacations. Short trips, long trips, long vacations. It all depends, but air travel has definitely become a lot more common in our lives,” he said in an interview with Rappler.

However, Kunduvara is not a believer of compromising on travel comfort, following the philosophy of the company he represents.

He explains, “Singapore Airlines has always believed in offering a premium travel experience. That’s what we call ‘a great way to fly.’ In a market like the Philippines, where the economy continues to grow, the air travel market continues to grow, it’s important for us that we cater to the demands of the market.

“What we see is that every year, the demand for air travel, the demand for connectivity, continues to increase. Occasionally, we need to make sure that people get to experience what Singapore Airlines stands for. It’s not just flying from A to B, it’s the whole experience.”

To bring a premium quality airline experience at more affordable rates, Singapore Airlines, together with its regional wing Silk Air, has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board, the Changi Airport Group, BPI Globe Platinum, and Ayala Malls for the 5th installment of the SIA Showcase and Travel Fair.

Ardent travelers who are also BPI credit card and prepaid holders, Globe Platinum members, and SIA Kris Flyer members can avail of SIA flights at much lower prices and enjoy exclusive perks.

There are 84 destinations to choose from. Fares come at much lower rates with free baggage allowance, inflight meals, inflight entertainment, and accruable KrisFlyer miles.

To give you an idea: round-trip economy fares to Singapore start at $150, while round-trip flights to other Asian destinations are priced as low as $220, and fares to India would cost about $490. Fares to Australia start at $540, to key European destinations and South Africa at $700, and the United States at $840.

For those who want extra comfort, there’s the Premium Economy Class, SIA’s latest cabin offering that are offered at higher prices.

Luxury comes at a price, and SIA’s business class fares are more costly – but still much lower at the travel fair. Business class fares to Europe begin at $2,370. Business class flights to the United States and New Zealand start from $2,400.

The discounted fares are valid for flights until December 31, 2018.

The SIA Showcase and Travel Fair runs from January 26 to 28 at the Glorietta and Trinoma Malls. Travelers in the Visayas can look forward to the SilkAir Travel Fair at the Ayala Center Cebu from February 2 to 4; while jetsetters based in Mindanao can enjoy the same special deals at the Davao Mega Travel Sale from February 16 to 18. – Rappler.com