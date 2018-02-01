Join Mickey and friends and celebrate with a lot of fun moments

Published 7:30 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing is more giddy than being a kid all over again at a Disney theme park. Hongkong Disney continues to bring a lot of surprises for everyone. For those planning to come in time for the spring season, many activities await.

Minnie, Mickey's lovely partner welcomes everyone to HK Disneyland, as she leads We Love Mickey, a show dedicated to Mickey's milestones and memorable moments. The show, which will start on March 15, will happen along Main Street.

Want to get up close with Mickey and friends? Then off we go to the Disney Friends Springtime Processional. The Disney friends are joined by Alice and White Rabbit, Judy and Nick from Zootopia, and a host of other loveable characters on a flower-decorated train with dancers to boot!

Don't forget to document your moments with your favorites! Over 100 Disney friends will be around and available for your family photos and selfie moments in some of the most Instagram-worthy places in the park. Aside from the classic characters, Moana and Marvel super heroes, Black Panther and Groot, will also be there to meet you and your little munchkins.

For those wanting to stay at a Disney hotel, you have a pick of Disney Explorers Lodge, the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney’s Hollywood Hotel. Simply log on to hongkongdisneyland.com for their current rates and packages.

But it's not only the Springtime carnival Filipino tourists can look forward to. Disney is also lining up activities for the upcoming events such as the summer, Halloween, Christmas, and more in 2018.

So book a flight and head on over to Hongkong Disneyland for some magical moments or to simply be surrounded with positive vibes. – Rappler.com

Disney Friends Springtime Carnival begin March 15 and ends on June 20.