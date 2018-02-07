Thinking of going abroad this summer? A cruise maybe for you

Published 4:01 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In this day and age of cheap, if somewhat uncomfortable, travel, hopping aboard a cruise ship can be seen as an unreachable luxury. And when you’re used to squeezing into airline coach seats, the idea of having a full roster of amenities is downright alien.

With Star Cruises’ flagship SuperStar Virgo docking in Manila, the company is determined to make traveling via cruise ship a bit more accessible. It is offering summer rates for its Philippines, Japan, and Taiwan cruises aboard the SuperStar Virgo.

Rates are as low as $ 655 per person (twin sharing) for March 5 to 25 sailings, and $ 725 per person (twin sharing) for March 30 to May 29 sailings.

The 5-night SuperStar cruises go from Manila to Naha in Japan to Keelung in Taiwan, then back to Manila. The best part is, you won’t need a visa for the Naha shore visit (Taiwan already grants visa-free entry to Filipinos)!

But act fast— booking periods end on January 31 or February 28, depending on your preferred sailing date.

High-class amenities on the high seas

When you’re on a cruise, the journey really is as important as the destination. The is especially apparent when checking out the SuperStar Virgo’s amenities. The 879-foot ship has over 900 cabins and can accommodate over 1,800 guests. Much of the ship’s common areas feature faux Greek and Roman stylings, and have a distinctly Las Vegas vibe.

Guests can unwind at the Apollo Spa & Fitness Centre, race down the giant waterslide by the swimming pool, shop at the duty-free boutiques, or experience some world-class entertainment at the Zodiac Theatre.

With that many people onboard, imagine all the appetites the SuperStar Virgo has to satisfy. To do this, the ship employs a huge culinary team manning fifteen bars and restaurants serving everything from Italian to Western to Asian cuisine.

SuperStar with Superstar entertainment and themes

To make your trip more memorable, the SuperStar Virgo offers special themed cruises during select sailings. These trips will include superstar entertainers and athletes, such as Boyfriends, VST & Company, Alvin Patrimonio, and Benjie Paras.

The Greatest Hits Cruise, Featuring Boyfriends and VST & Company - March 5 sailing

The Basketball Legends High Seas Tour, featuring Alvin Patrimonio, Benjie Paras, Johnny Abarrientos, and Jerry Codinera - March 30 sailing (Holy Week Cruise)

Labor Day Party Cruise, featuring international DJs Patty Tiu and Tom Taus - May 9 sailing

Mother’s Day Cruise, featuring singer Daryl Ong - May 9 sailing

Pororo the Little Penguin at Sea - All May sailings

–Rappler.com

For more info on these cruises, visit www.starcruises.com or contact your travel agent.


















