Published 12:00 PM, February 14, 2018

Whether you're looking for a unique thing to do on Valentine's Day or something to do over the long weekend, here are a few ideas that will level up your usual dinner date.

Go hiking

Plan a whole day hike with your date and explore the great outdoors together. It’s a great way to make memories, enjoy amazing scenery, and share a wonderful experience. You don’t even have to go very far; the Masungi and Nagpatong rock formations in Tanay, Rizal are just a couple of hours’ drive from Manila. And don’t worry about looking a little worse for wear. Remember: if someone has seen you in all your hot, sweaty, messy glory and they still want to spend time with you, you know you’ve got a keeper.

Make each other customized jewelry

This year, don’t just give your bae personalized jewelry, handcraft a customized piece yourself! We guarantee it’ll score you double heart fingers from your SO. Soul Flower Co. offers private basic jewelry-making workshops that the two of you can sign up for. Couple jewelry that you made for each other? Now that’s extra aaaaaaw-some. Check out www.soulflower.co for workshop schedules and details.

Go glamping

Planning a Valentine's staycation? Instead of booking one of those hotel Valentine’s Day packages, head on out to Nayomi Resort Sanctuary and go glamping. What could be more romantic than sleeping under the stars, snuggling in a tent, and waking up to a glorious view of Taal Volcano?

Volunteer for Help Save the Pit Bulls

Spread the love and volunteer to be a Laguna Pit Bull dog walker together. These guys need all the love you can spare. Visit www.helpsavethepitbulls.com for details on how to sign up as a volunteer. Who knows, you might fall in love with one of the pitties and, if you guys are able, ready, and qualified, you could foster or even adopt one of these special doggos together!

Sign up for cooking classes

Cook up something different for Valentine’s Day. Skip the dinner date (been there, done that) and take a couple’s cooking class. There’s something romantic and intimate about cooking a meal together. And it sure beats being in a crowded restaurant with a hundred other couples on Valentine’s Day! Check out The Cookery Place and sign up for their Couples’ Cooking classes.

Wall Climbing

Talk about a trust exercise! Wall climbing is a fun date activity that’s sure to get the heart pumping (wink, wink). Visit Climb Central in Greenfield and try it out now. Wall climbing is an excellent way to build trust: when you belay each other, you put your safety in the hands of your partner. And you cheer each other on to, literally, greater heights. If it works out between you two (we’re rooting for you, guys), this could be something you can do regularly as a couple.

Check out the The Dessert Museum

Here’s something “sweet" you can do together on V-day. Check out The Dessert Museum at S'Maison! You get to tour 8 IG-worthy dessert-themed rooms that would make the perfect backdrops for you Valentine's #selfwes. Plus, you get to enjoy 5 to 6 free desserts, too!

– Rappler.com