Published 8:33 PM, February 17, 2018

For pet parents, every year is Year of the Dog, but 2018 is extra special because the whole world is celebrating it too (Thanks, Lunar calendar!). Here are some activities you and your dog can do to make this Year of the Dog super pawsome.

1. Enroll your dog in training classes.

One of the best ways to show your love for your dog is to give him proper training. At BetterDog Canine Behavior Center, certified instructors teach you how to train your dog. The classes are as much for you as they are for your canine companion, strengthening your bond as you learn together. You can enroll your dog in Puppy Starters Class for the basics, Family Dog Programs to learn how to be a well-behaved companion dog at home and in public, Dog Agility, and Canine Life and Social Skills classes where your dog can get a BA, MA, or a PhD! BetterDog also offers behavior counseling, grooming, and boarding. Check out www.betterdogph.com for details.

BetterDog Canine Behavior Center is located at the YMC Building, 2320 Pasong Tamo Extension.

2. Visit a dog park.

BetterDog has also been hosting the BGC My Sunday Dog Park at the De Jesus Oval in BGC every Sunday (so far they are scheduled on all Sundays of February and March). So if going to a local dog park has been high on your – and your pup’s – wish list, this news is something that’ll surely get your dog’s tail wagging. The weekly dog park is the perfect place for your dog to have some butt-sniffing fun and engage in off-leash zoomies. It provides a great opportunity for your pet to make new friends, socialize, and learn to play nice with other dogs. Certified dog training professionals from BetterDog are always on hand to supervise the dogs’ playtime. Head on over to www.betterdogph.com now to register your dog, get acquainted with the dog park rules, and check out the schedule.

3. Hang out at a doggie café.

Pet parents are always on the lookout for places where they can spend quality time with their furry companions. Luckily, there are now establishments like Barkingham Pet Café where doggies are more than welcome to hang out and share a meal with their moms and dads. Barkingham’s menu includes brunch items, snacks, coffee, and refreshing drinks for the hoomans, and home-baked treats for the pups. You can also shop for pet supplies and cute pet-themed items while waiting for your order. Drop by with your floof after taking them on their morning walk or during your afternoon coffee break.

Barkingham Pet Café is located at 1321 E. Rodriguez, QC, Stone House Apartelle. They are open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

4. Take your dog to an indoor park.

Nothing is more exciting for a dog parent and their dog than discovering new places where they can hang out and spend some fun time together. At Bark Central, the first indoor dog park and café in the country, the tables are turned: it’s a place for dogs that, lucky for us, also welcomes humans. You and your doggo can hang out at the café, or play in the Fetch Area where your pupper can dive into a ball pit and jump hurdles. If your dog is celebrating his birthday, you can book their event space for a private doggie pawty! At Bark Central, it’s a dog’s world; we just live in it.

Bark Central is located at 4F Eastwood Mall.

See you fur babies in the ballpit! A post shared by Bark Central (@barkcentralph) on Feb 10, 2018 at 3:56am PST

5. Go on a staycation.

Yes, you can now go on staycation in the city with your beloved doggo. The Cirque Serviced Residences at Circulo Verde offers pet-friendly accommodations where you and your dog can check in, chill, and just hang out. Your pup is also welcome to roam the grounds of Circulo Verde and Industria Mall. You can even take your dog to Hachi Park, a small enclosed area within the grounds where your dog can run around off leash.

The Cirque Serviced Residences is located at Circulo Verde, Calle Industria, Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

Go on a road trip.

Have fur, will travel! This year, take plenty of road trips with your BFF (best furry friend). Pack your bags and doggie essentials and drive over to these pet-friendly destinations: Aquaverde Beach Resort and StiLts Beach Resort in Batangas, Costa Pacifica and Surfhouse Baler in Baler, and Green Canyon Eco Art Resort in Tarlac. Remember to call and let them know you’re bringing your beloved furry pal with you beforehand, just to be sure and so you know their pet policies. Going out of town with your pup is an amazing experience. You’re sure to make memories that’ll last long after the Year of the Dog ends.

Aquaverde Beach Resort is located at San Juan, Laiya Road, San Juan, 4226 Batangas.

StiLts Beach Resort is located at Barangay Sta. Ana, Calatagan, Batangas.

Costa Pacifica is located at Sitio Labasin, Sabang Beach, Baler, Aurora.

Surfhouse Baler is located at Alley 2 Buton Street Barangay Sabang, Baler, Aurora.

Green Canyon Eco Art Resort is located at San Vicente Road, Clark Special Economic Zone, Bamban Tarlac.

– Rappler.com