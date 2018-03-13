Try this for a family summer getaway

Published 8:00 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls is one of the most successful and top-grossing musical animated films of 2016. With its exceptional soundtrack that combines classic hits and fresh originals, lively and colorful 3D animated visuals, and a stellar cast that brought to life to the most lovable characters, the film was truly memorable for children and music aficionados alike.

Princess Poppy, Branch, and their friends arrived in Universal Studios Singapore to share the same sparkle, magic and music that made the trolls’ village such a fun and happy place.

TrollsTopia is now part Universal Studios’ plethora of attractions, giving tourists and fans of the animated film reason to visit the theme park located in the Resorts World complex on Sentosa Island.

Sing and dance with the Trolls

TrollsTopia brings Princess Poppy, Branch, and their friends on the rainbow-inspired Hollywood Lagoon stage to perform favorites from the Trolls soundtrack, including the Grammy Award-winning “Can’ Stop the Feeling” which was written and recorded by Justin Timberlake specifically for the film.

Never miss a beat with the Hug Time Trio, who will also perform songs from the Trolls soundtrack as well as uptempo Top 40 tracks.

Guests are also given hug time and photo opportunities with the trolls.

Trollify Yourself and Glitterpalooza

Ever wished to become a troll yourself but don’t have the hair or the glitter to go for it? Time to get Trollified!

At Trollify Yourself, trollify experts can groom you to look like Poppy, Branch, DJ Suki or even King Peppy! Try on a trolls wig and get your face or arms painted and take a cute photo of your trollified self.

Glitterpalooza on the other hand will let you bust out your best dance moves in Guy Diamond’s glittery confetti wonderland for a truly shimmering Instagram-worthy moment.

Virtual reality with the Trolls

Two Trolls-themed virtual reality games have been added to Universal Studios’ Hollywood China Arcade.

Wear VR goggles and use a Tilt Brush to create 3D virtual art using a symphony of colors and elements from DreamWorks’ Trolls with VR troll Art. You can have your masterpiece printed, and bring it home as a souvenir.

Find your groove with Beat Feat, a VR music video game on the other hand lets you ‘bash the beats’ of songs from the Trolls soundtrack in a vibrant and interactive VR world.

Trolls merchandise

Toy collectors and die-hard Trolls fans will have their fill with the wide assortment of official Trolls merchandise now available at Universal Studios gift shops.

From travel pillows and plush toys to apparel and toy sets, one’s inner troll and inner child will feel the urge to have the loudest, craziest party ever with all the Trolls goodies to choose from.

New TrollsTopia musical shows, immersive VR games and other Trolls-themed experiences will be available at Universal Studios Singapore only until April 29. Additional fees apply to Trollify Yourself and the VR games, but all the other attractions are covered by regular park admission.

Visit the Resorts World official website for bookings and more info. – Rappler.com