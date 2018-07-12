The two islands are no strangers to Travel + Leisure’s annual ranking

Published 10:59 AM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan and Cebu have been counted among Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Islands in 2018. The New York-based magazine’s annual ranking lists the 15 best island destinations around the world based on reader surveys.

Palawan dropped a few spots from it’s number one ranking in 2017 and 2016, taking the sixth spot this year. It was closely followed by Cebu, which re-entered the list at number 8, after last ranking in 2016.

Indonesian islands topped the list this year, with Lombok ranking third, Bali coming in at second, and Java taking first place.

Palawan in Southern Luzon is known for being home to top tourist destinations Puerto Princesa, El Nido, and Coron. Puerto Princesa, the capital, is the starting point for tours of the famous Underground River, while El Nido is popular for its islands and limestone lagoons. Coron, meanwhile, is a diver’s favorite where many World War II-era shipwrecks can be found. (READ: Planning your Palawan vacation: El Nido or Coron?)

Cebu, in Central Visayas, is popular for both is outdoor activites and cultural activities. Southern Cebu is known for its waterfalls and canyoneering. The capital, Cebu City, allows travelers to explore Cebu's famous cuisine. It is also the center of the Sinulog Festival, which draws in flocks of tourists annually both for its religious significance and its famous street parties.

Boracay – which took the top third spot in 2017 and is a mainstay on the ranking – was not part of the list this year. The island, once a tourist favorite, was called a cesspool by President Rodrigo Duterte in February, and was subsequently closed down on his orders in April. – Rappler.com