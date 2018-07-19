The Disney heroine stars in a new live atmosphere stage show at the theme park

MANILA, Philippines – Disney's latest heroine Moana has voyaged all the way to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and is now part of the theme park's Carnivale of Stars, performing in a live atmosphere stage show at the theme park's Adventureland area.

"Moana: A Homecoming Celebration," was launched in May, and is held at Adventureland's Jungle Junction.

During the 20-minute show, guests can interact with the voyager as she recalls the tales of her ocean adventures with music, dance, and puppets. They can also take photos – and share hugs – with Moana herself.

The show is part of Hong Kong Disneyland's entertainment lineup, which also includes the "We Love Mickey!" Projection Show, held every evening at the theme park's Main Street, USA area.

The show pays tribute to the Disney icon's major milestones as projected on Main Street's buildings.

For more Disney character interaction, guests can head to the new Karibuni Marketplace, also within Adventureland, where characters such as Rafiki and Timon from The Lion King, Princess Jasmine and Genie from Aladdin, and Lilo and Stitch are ready to greet visitors.

Exclusive offers and packages are available for Pinoy guests. These can be viewed on Hong Kong Disneyland's website. – Rappler.com