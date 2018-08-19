It starts raining 30 minutes into the parade, but the dancers don't stop

Published 12:41 AM, August 20, 2018

QUEZON, Philippines – A heavy downpour fell on Sunday, August 19, but it didn't dampen the locals' spirits.

On Sunday, the Quezon provincial government held the Grand Float Parade on the 11th day of the Niyogyugan Festival, which aims to promote the coconut industry as well as other products and local delicacies.

It started raining 30 minutes into the parade, but the dancers didn't stop, as they traveled all the way to the capitol for the main show.

Since 2013, the Quezon provincial government has celebrated the Niyogyugan Festival, a feast held every August as thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest of coconuts, the province's main product. (IN PHOTOS: Coconut in different forms at Quezon's Niyogyugan Festival 2018)

The Grand Float Parade also happened on the same day as the 140th birthday of the late president Manuel L. Quezon.

A total of 44 floats paraded the streets of Lucena City.

Watch some of the the cities' and municipalities' videos at the Grand Float Parade below:

Infanta chants: Halina, tikman ang suman sa gata pic.twitter.com/BWnqfWaByj — Aika Rey (@reyaika) August 19, 2018

Rain or shine, Lucena dances through pic.twitter.com/HwBIKNiMmI — Aika Rey (@reyaika) August 19, 2018

– Rappler.com