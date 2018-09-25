Make the most out of your next adventure!

Published 9:00 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Been itching to scratch that wanderlust bite lately? By all means, do so!

But... hold on. Where do you go (given budgetary and logistical limitations)? What do you do there? What things should you keep in mind ahead of time? Whether it's a spontaneous weekend away or a trip you've been planning since a year back, it's only but natural to want to make the most of precious vacation time.

Right in time for the 2018 holiday season, Rappler caught up with seasoned traveler Angely Dub, to talk about the things everyone should keep in mind when planning your next adventure itinerary:

Social media... whomstved?

“Don’t travel for social media,” Angely reminds smartphone-dependent travelers.

Although documenting the special moments and sights of your trip is fine, constantly needing to update your Instagram Stories every minute or taking hours perfecting that #OOTD shot may taint the true essence of travelling, which is all about fully appreciating the moment you are in.

“Don’t travel for Instagram. Take a break from the real world, emerge yourself in a different culture and country. Social media can wait.”

Love local.

Many first-time travelers shouldn’t shy away from getting a local tour guide, Angely says. The best way to know about the inner workings of a country is through – who else – its locals!

Aside from showing you important landmarks, they’ve got first-hand, non-touristy information to share with you, too. It’ll save you precious time and research, as well as open your eyes to the rich culture beyond the typical tourist attractions.

Treat yourself.

“Always get the best for your vacations,” Angely recommends. Cost-cutting and budgeting is okay, but when your meals all consist of canned goods, it may be time to spoil yourself a bit more – it is a vacation, after all.

Spend for delicious local cuisine or fun group tours with special classes like local cooking or flamenco dancing. If you can afford luxury accomodations, go for it. It’s all about making your trip as memorable as possible by considering your personal preferences, travel needs, and budgetary limitations. – Rappler.com

Angela Dub is the founder of Access Travel, a travel business celebrating its 7th year of delivering world-class travel experiences and customer service to over 5,000 clients so far.