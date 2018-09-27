You can now travel from Hong Kong to 44 destinations in Mainland China without changing trains

Published 8:20 AM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - If you thought Hong Kong’s transport system was already convenient enough, think again.

Hong Kong just launched its first-ever high-speed railway - the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) - on Sunday, September 23, 2018, built to provide citizens and its many Filipino visitors a quicker, more convenient way of traveling between Hong Kong and Mainland China’s cities.

The 26-kilometer rail link directly connects Hong Kong to Mainland China’s own high-speed rail network, which is currently the world’s most extensive. Travelers now have the option to ride from Hong Kong to 44 destinations in Mainland China without even having to change trains.

This transportation upgrade also puts Hong Kong in easy reach of 9 neighbouring cities in the Guangdong Province, while also helping to boost tourist volume in the Greater Bay Area.

Imagine: a trip from Hong Kong to Shenzhen and Guangzhou will now only take up to as little as 48 minutes!

The Hong Kong section of the rail network runs from West Kowloon Station, which has also become a must-see tourist landmark, with its architectural design awarded by the World Architecture Festival Awards.

The station is also connected by public transport to the Sham Shui Po and Old Town Central neighbourhoods, and is just a short walk away from Tsim Sha Tsui, the food and shopping district. Directly outside it is also the West Kowloon Cultural District, the city’s new arts and culture hub. Learn more about the new Hong Kong high-speed rail service here.