Published 1:00 PM, October 21, 2018

The festive season is doubly special at Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) this year as the resort celebrates both a classic Disney Christmas as well as Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary.

With many shows, characters, and holiday offerings new to the park, there’s all the more reason to book your stay at the Disney Resort.

Moana: A Homecoming Celebration

Moana: A Homecoming Celebration is the first-ever stage show at any of the Disney Parks to feature the beloved heroine, Moana. It is an invitation to join Moana in her epic adventures after she restores the heart of Te Fiti alongside Maui, then returns to her home village of Motonui.

The show is staged in an outdoor, open-space venue at the entrance of Adventureland. Performers take on the roles and reenact scenes from the movie in an interactive live performance. The music, costumes, and props were tailor-made to recreate the movie and represent Polynesian culture.

Duffy and Cookie

Disney Parks' exclusive character Duffy the Disney Bear is a sensation, with fans clamoring for the stuffed toy and any of his merchandise – at one point, limits were set on the number a guest could buy.

The current lore follows that Minnie Mouse had hand sown Duffy and gave him to Mickey as a companion for his world travels. Throughout the journey, Duffy makes his own set of friends: fellow teddy bear and girlfriend ShellieMay, Gelatoni the painter cat, and StellaLou the dancer rabbit.

Newest addition to Duffy and Friends is Cookie the baker puppy. She stands out as the first to make her debut in HKDL. You can find her alongside her friends at the Post Office on Main Street.

Toy Story Land

Roles are reversed in this area of the park as guests are placed under the shadows of the characters and toys from the beloved film series Toy Story. Giant Woody and Rex welcome you to experience life in their shoes as you make your way through Andy’s toy box.

Whether you’re a skydiving recruit in the Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop or a thrill-seeking passenger in the RC Chaser shuttle rollercoaster, life as a toy will always be an interesting point of view.

Princess for A Day

Every little girl’s princess fantasies are realized at the Royal Princess Garden. The stained glass greenhouse is the stage in which you meet the Disney Princesses from their respective kingdoms. You’ll have the opportunity to meet each character from the first Disney Princess Snow White to the musical Frozen sisters Anna and Elsa.

Young guests can get a regal makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique – getting their hair styled, nails painted, and clothed in their idol’s dresses before spending some time with their favorite heroines.

The Future at Disneyland

The shiniest side of Hong Kong Disneyland is taken over by the newer franchises of the Disney Corporation. Marvel and Star Wars share an area to house their most well-known heroes from New York to galaxies far, far away.

Assist Tony Stark as you help him fend off Hydra Forces that are attacking Hong Kong with the Iron Man Experience, a 3-D motion simulator attraction with visual effects done by renown animation studio Industrial Light & Magic.

If all goes well, you’ll even get to meet Iron Man himself.

Pilot an X-Wing starfighter in a dogfight against the dark side’s TIE Fighters in the thrilling rollercoaster ride Hyperspace Mountain. Guests will be speeding through the darkness with only the light of fired lasers to guide their way, their standoff intensified by a new arrangement of John Williams scores performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. Chewbacca and R2-D2 remain in their quarters, awaiting your return.

Main Street Parades

Flights of Fantasy is the daytime parade at Hong Kong Disneyland held in the mid-afternoon along Main Street. Gorgeous floats showcasing many Disney favorites are accompanied by musicians and dancers – their intricate costumes and spirited performances demanding the crowd’s full attention.

Come nighttime, it’s the Disney villains’ turn to take center stage. With no natural light, the floats rely on built-in LEDs and dark-hued spotlights. Villains Night Out! is just as captivating as its sunlit counterpart.

We Love Mickey! Projection Show

To celebrate Mickey’s upcoming 90th birthday, Main Street’s buildings are painted in larger-than-life nighttime projections that pay tribute to his major milestones. Iconic images from his debut in Steamboat Willie to the present day are presented in a kaleidoscope of colors. Very much a blink-and-you’ll miss-it event, there’s always something new to discover with each viewing.

Christmastime in Hong Kong Disneyland

For the holiday season, the entire park will be transformed into a stunning winter wonderland from November 15, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

A brand new Christmas tree adorned with beautiful new ornaments and embedded with LED lights, will be debuted during A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests will be greeted with a flurry of snowflakes and yuletide carols during A Magical Twilight Snowfall as performers parade into Town Square with illuminated lanterns and their holiday cheer.

Guests staying at any of the 3 resort hotels during this season will enjoy many different Christmas offerings.

Check in at the brand-new Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Kingdom Club Frozen Suites for a room decked out in smash-hit Frozen décor and immerse yourself in Anna and Elsa’s enchanted world.

More than 80 holiday-inspired treats will be available across the resort. Mickey and Minnie-themed marshmallow and crispy rice lollipops are perfect for a quick bite, and for a more immersive dining experience, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel will be offering Walt’s Café Christmas afternoon tea or dinner sets.

With over 100 seasonal items for Christmas on offer, and 30 special merchandise items to be launched for Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary, you’re sure to find the perfect gift to bring back home to your loved ones.

– Rappler.com

For information on attractions and vacations at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, visit hongkongdisneyland.com