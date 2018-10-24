People can now travel straight from the Hong Kong International Airport to cities in southern China in under an hour

Published 12:27 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s something exciting for Pinoy travellers: the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge opened on October 24, which means that people can now drive from Hong Kong to Macau, the Chinese city of Zhuhai and other cities such as Guangdong in the Greater Bay area of southern China.

The controversial bridge was in construction for 9 years. All in all 55 kilometres long, the bridge is a combined road and tunnel sea-crossing, with a section dipping into an undersea tunnel.

The bridge starts at Hong Kong’s Lantau Island, where the city’s airport is located. This means that one can travel straight from the Hong Kong International Airport to Zhuhai in 45 minutes – a journey that used to last 4 hours.

Travellers now have easier access to sights such as the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macau, the Statue of Fisher Girl in Zhuhai, and the Seven Star Crags in Guangdong.

Aside from making more tourist sights accessible to travellers, the bridge is an attraction in itself. It was designed to last 120 years contains enough steel to build 60 Eiffel Towers, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

A cross-border bus service is available to take travellers over the bridge from Hong Kong to destinations in China’s Greater Bay area. – Rappler.com