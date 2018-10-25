The new liner will have the same layout, design, and a similar voyage path as the infamous 1912 ship, but will have more safety features as well

Published 9:43 AM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If given the chance, would you ever set foot on an improved version of the Titanic? Maybe Jack and Rose would have second thoughts, but the adventure may appeal to today's daring travelers.

Titanic II, a replica of the infamous 1912 cruise liner, sets sail on the same seas in 2022, as announced by Time on Tuesday, October 23 (Wednesday, October 24 in the Philippines).

The ship will have identical cabin layouts and the same design as the infamous original, but thankfully, this time, now fitted with enough life boats, life jackets, and an advanced navigation and radar systems.

The ship can carry 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members – almost the same numbers as Titanic's first and last voyage. The Titanic II will traverse the same chilly North Atlantic path, but will first offer passengers a two-week trip from Dubai to Southampton, England.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring, and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue, and mystery in every port she visits,” said Blue Star Line chairman Clive Palmer.

Bloomberg said that recreating the ship will cost Blue Star Line $5 million.

The Titanic's collision with an iceberg in 1912 led to over 1,500 deaths. The tragedy was immortalized in the blockbuster 1997 film Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. (RMS Titanic: the timeline) – Rappler.com