Find the best spots to make those great – and IG-worthy – memories

Published 9:00 AM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a truth universally acknowledged that, for many modern-day travelers, the photo opportunities in a destination is of utmost importance.

Luckily, we’ve our new-found friend China to turn to for IG-worthy snaps that will be the inspo/source of envy of friends, family…and even yourself, when the vacation high fades away. (READ: Chinese tourist visa application guide: Tips and reminders)

Both the attractions themselves and the pictures you’ll get come into play with this curated list of spots to visit:

BEIJING

Beijing is a lovely mix of old and new – the perfect city to showcase how China embraces its past while always making way for the new.

Places to visit, sights to see: Summer Palace, Imperial Palace in the Forbidden City, Great Wall of China.

SHANGHAI

If, again, you’re looking for the perfect blend of new and old, Shanghai would make a good stop. Despite the modern, state-of-the-art buildings that dot its skyline, Shanghai has managed to retain heritage buildings done in traditional styles.

GUANGZHOU

The magic of Guangzhou is hard to deny. It’s packed with 2,000 years of history – did you know it’s been China’s capital several times in the past? Modern-day Guangzhou was the world’s fastest-growing megacity in 2016, according to the World Economic Forum.

Still, expansion doesn’t mean a lack of nice spots to take pictures in. Here are a few, based on photography startup Sweet Escape: Haizhu square, Chen Clan Academy, Xiaozhou Art Village, and Canton Tower.

SHENZHEN

It’s a business boom in Shenzen, China’s first special economic zone. A bulk of it’s population is composed of – who else? – investors, busy commuters, professionals, and workers.

But don’t let the hubbub fool you – Shenzhen is still a popular destination for tourists, given its eclectic mix of contemporary art, restaurants, and cafés at OCT-LOFT, to name a few.

Here are some spots to visit: Litchi Park, Window of the World, Shezhen Museum. – Rappler.com

Sweet Escape, an app-based, on-demand photography startup, links tourists to local photographers. They not only capture moments while on vacation – they also offer precious insight since they know the ins and outs of the city. Visit Sweet Escape for more information on how you can make sure you get IG-worthy snaps the next time you travel.