'Try to actually work,' the resort says, as it opens up a debate on influencer culture in the country

Published 7:05 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It was bound to happen in the Philippines.

The comments section of a Siargao beach resort went crazy after the resort posted a status asking for "help" because of "self-proclaimed influencers" who had been messaging them with offers to collaborate.

"Help out there. We are receiving many messages regarding collaborations with influencers, Instagram influencers. We kindly would like to announce that White Banana is not interested to 'collaborate' with self-proclaimed 'influencers,'" White Banana Beach Club Siargao wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 26.

It added, rather cheekily: "And we would like to suggest to try another way to eat, drink, or sleep for free. Or try to actually work."

Commenters, of course, had their say.

Some seemed to disagree with the post:

In subsequent posts and comments, the resort said influencers weren't the problem – just the "freeloaders" and "wannabes."

"There are real influencers [and] in [that] case, we contact and pay [them], or offer. But look, they've never contacted us [because from the] very [beginning], they don't need us. We need them."

"Influencer" is a loose term that covers traditional and non-traditional celebrities and personalities who often have strong following on social media. The Cambridge Dictionary says the word refers to "someone who affects or changes the way that other people behave, for example through their use of social media."

Fair or not, a bulk of the comments were harsh toward social media influencers, whom they accused of being mere freeloaders. To be fair, being an influencer can also mean a person is a content creator – whether it be through blogs or vlogs that educate or entertain.

White Banana Beach Club Siargao isn't the first establishment to call people out for asking free services or products in exchange for exposure. In 2018, a Dublin-based hotel called out a blogger who asked for free accommodations for Valentine's Day.

In June 2018, local celebrity Jameson Blake asked for free graphics in exchange for a "shoutout." Graphic artists didn't appreciate his barter either.

What do you think? Did the resort go too far in calling out "self-proclaimed influencers," or are some people asking establishments and businesses for too much? – Rappler.com