WATCH: DOT partners with Jollibee for food-centric tourism campaign
EATS MORE FUN. The Department of Tourism partners with Jollibee for its food tourism campaign. Photo courtesy of Jollibee
MANILA, Philippines – When you want to promote the Philippines through its food, there's little surprise in picking a ubiquitous bee – the face of a beloved local fast-food chain – as a campaign ambassador.
And that's precisely what the Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) did in partnering with homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee for its latest tourism campaign, "Eats. More Fun in the Philippines." The campaign, of course, puts the spotlight on the many delectable treats in the archipelago.
Jollibee (who is a chef, in case you didn't notice) teams up with Filipino chefs JP Anglo and Jordan Andino, as well as Filipino YouTuber and comedian Mikey Bustos.
In a mini documentary released over the weekend, the 3 men go around the country and talk about the many gastronomic delights that abound. And since Jollibee is there, of course there's also mention of the now iconic Chickenjoy, trademark Filipino sweet spaghetti, and pancit palabok.
"We believe that one of the best ways to explore the Philippines and experience the country's culture is through our numerous and unique food offerings. This is why we decided to create a campaign that truly highlights the Philippines as a great food destination," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat in a statement.
Jollibee has been making waves beyond Philippine seas. Whenever it opens a new store abroad – particularly where a sizeable number of Filipinos are – the lines are sure to be long and winding.
Jollibee Foods Corporation is also making moves to expand globally. It recently announced it is acquiring US-based coffee chain The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. – Rappler.com
