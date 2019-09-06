NUMBER ONE. Bangkok, Thailand reigns as the most-visited city for 2018, according to an annual Mastercard report. Photo by Iaden Antonov/AFP

NEW YORK, USA – Bangkok ranked first in 2018 for the 4th straight year as the city with the most international visitors, according to an annual report by Mastercard released Wednesday, September 4.

With almost 23 million international visitors last year, the Thai capital outpaced both Paris and London, which were second and 3rd with just over 19 million visitors.

Other top cities in order were: Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, New York, Istanbul, Tokyo, and Antalya, Turkey.

The report pointed to broad increases in international travel, with the total number of international visits up 76% since 2009.

Nine of the top 10 cities saw increases in 2018 compared with the prior year. London was the exception, with a drop of 4%.

Dubai topped the list as far as consumption, with travelers spending an average of $553 per day and visitors spending a total of nearly $31 billion. Mecca, Saudi Arabia and Bangkok were second and 3rd as far as spending.

Established in 2011, the Global Destination Cities ranks 200 cities based on visitor arrivals and cross-border spending. – Rappler.com