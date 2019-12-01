MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines bagged the Best Diving Destination award at the World Travel Awards 2019. The event ws held in Muscat, Oman last November 28.

In a press release, the Department of Tourism shared that the country won over places such as Azores Islands, Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Galapagos Islands, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Maldives, and Mexico.

"Dubbed by marine experts and scientists as the heart of marine biodiversity in the world, our country is home to the highest concentration of coral reef life and astounding variety of marine species," Tourism secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

"This latest recognition is a validation that the Philippines is truly a premier dive destination."

In addition, Amanpulo Resort was given the World’s Leading Dive Resort award during the gala night.

The gala night for Asia and Oceania was held in Vietnam last October.

The Department of Tourism was also recognized as Asia’s Leading Tourism Board for its effort to increase tourism in the country.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards recognizes brands, and organizations from the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries all over the world, with an annual Grand Tour, and a series of 6 regional gala ceremonies. A final gala ceremony rounds up the tour, which Oman hosted. – Rappler.com