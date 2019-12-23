SEOUL, South Korea – ARMYs, as fans of global sensation, BTS, are called, have two weeks left to visit the House of BTS in Gangnam. Big Hit Entertainment had announced it will be open until January 5 next year. But we are all hoping BH decides to add a few more weeks for this pop-up store.

We visited the House of BTS a day after we watched the BTS’ concert, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] in October but the line snaked around the neighborhood that we ended up going back a week later. This time, the line was short and we even got to go inside twice that pretty Monday morning. We presumed it was because most ARMYs, many of whom came from different parts of the world, had gone back home, too, after the three-day concert.

You’ll likely spend two hours inside the pink, three-storey house, the biggest among the pop-up stores BTS have had in their 2019 Love Yourself world tour.

That RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had visited the pop-up store themselves makes the experience more exciting for the ARMYs. BTS were in the same place, breathed the same air, bought the same stuff, and touched the same things as their fans— like the giant ARMY bombs where the maknaes, Jimin, V, and Jungkook famously photobombed their eldest hyung, Jin.

사진좀찍자 친구들아 pic.twitter.com/6Rp6vyb5UC — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 23, 2019

There are different showrooms that are beautifully and creatively designed with themes based on the boys’ hit songs like Boy with Luv, MIC Drop, Fake Love, Idol, and DNA, you just can’t have enough pictures.

There are interactive areas, like the DNA room and a replica of the bus stop in “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: The Notes” where you can leave notes for BTS as the members themselves had written messages to the ARMYs.

You can also watch their music videos, and the character trailer for the pop-up store on the huge flat screen TV on the ground floor, right by the mirror where took their groufie.

At the #HOUSEofBTS last November. Had fun watching this over and over again ⁦@BTS_twt⁩ pic.twitter.com/MhIziUHHzg — nikko dizon (@NikkoLDizon) December 22, 2019

우리가 밝게 웃을수 있다는건 아미가 우리 행복하게 만들어줬기때문 pic.twitter.com/8CnTVI2Br6 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 29, 2019

As Big Hit promised, the pop-up store will be constantly updated, from its merchandise to themes. When Big Hit came up with this Christmas teaser, it made us want to go back to Seoul. Really.

Shine, dream, smile

함께해서 더 빛나는 Happy Holidays!



연말을 맞이해 새롭게 단장한 BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS에 놀러 오세요#BTS_POPUP #HOUSE_OF_BTS pic.twitter.com/UR6aMnjEut — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) December 10, 2019

BTS캐릭터와 함께 Happy Holidays



내일부터 BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS에서 BTS캐릭터 카드, 마그넷, 머그, 코스터를 만나보세요!#BTS_POPUP #HOUSE_OF_BTS pic.twitter.com/23H9FnLDAI — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) December 4, 2019

At the second floor, you’ll find the adorable life-sized character figures for each of the boys with their autographs and are now all Christmassy, too. Our friend, @fallin_jkk, was there recently and shared with us these lovable photos.

There’s also a café where you can get some BTS cookies and pastries, juices, Paul Bassett coffee, and BTS reusable tumblers which we think we got for 6,000 KRW (roughly P300), if memory serves us right.

At the heart of the store is a wide array of merchandise to choose from which are also based on the BTS songs mentioned above. To help you decide which items to buy, you’ll be given a merchandise catalogue while you’re in line.

Admittedly, the items are quite pricey. The pillow featuring BTS' concept photo for Map of the Soul: Persona costs 69,000 KRW (or roughly P3,300). But you’ll be happy with the quality of the items that you’re assured you’re getting your money’s worth.

Dance With BTS #4

재미로 출 때도 대형을 맞추는 RM, 진, 지민!#BTS_POPUP #HOUSE_OF_BTS pic.twitter.com/Y30wGR5w5Q — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) November 15, 2019

To get to the House of BTS, we took the direction recommended by the Korea Tourism Organization, which made it easy for us to find it at 34, Gangnam-daro 102-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Directions: Walk for approx. 5 min from Sinnonhyeon Station (Seoul Subway Line 9), Exit 4.

The House of BTS is also in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka from November 23 to December 29, and in Mexico from December 13 to January 26. – Rappler.com