MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' small, teardrop-shaped island of Siargao has been named as one of the best holiday destinations of 2020 by Conde Nast Traveler.

The surf paradise in Surigao del Norte is included it the publication's list of 20 destinations selected by their editors as places that “are coming to their own” in 2020.

Also on the list are Kyoto in Japan, Galway in Ireland, Dakar in Senegal, and countries like Armenia, Kyrgyztan, and Pakistan, which topped the list.

Siargao is described by Conde Nast as “the tiny Philippine Island giving Bali a run for its money.” (LOOK: 14 stunning photos of Siargao, a surfer's paradise)

It also says “this island idyll won’t stay low-key for long,” describing the tourist spike that the island has seen in the last few years.

The publication also recognized Siargao as the “Best Island in Asia” in October 2018.

While primarily a surf destination, Siargao also draws in non-surfers who can enjoy the island's freediving sites, tidal pools, and white-sand beaches. (READ: Eats and treats: Why Siargao is an adventurer's haven)

However, the island’s lack of medical facilities – especially as an adventure destination – has been seen as a problem by many visitors, including broadcaster Karen Davila and singer Yeng Constantino.

The island is among the top tourist hotspots being monitored by the government following the 6-month closure of popular beach destination Boracay from April to October 2018. – Rappler.com