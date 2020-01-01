FAMOUS GATE. Fireworks explode behind the quadriga of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the New Year on January 1, 2020. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP
MANILA, Philippines – The world bid goodbye to 2019 and welcomed 2020 with grand fireworks displays in various parts of the world. (READ: The beat goes on: Fireworks, smoke and tear gas start new decade)
From Manila to Athens, here's how the world welcome the new decade.
Manila, Philippines
LUNETA. Thousands of visitors spend New Year celebration at Rizal Park in Manila on January 1, 2020. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
Sydney, Australia
SYDNEY. New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2020. Photo by Peter Parks/AFP
London, England
THE EYE. Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2020. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
New York, USA
BALL DROP. Revelers at Times Square during the New Year's celebration on January 1, 2020 in New York City.
Paris, France
CITY OF LOVE. A couple kiss in front of the Eiffel tower during the New Year's celebrations in Paris, on January 1, 2020. Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP
Tokyo, Japan
SHIBUYA. People celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo early on January 1, 2020. Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DUBAI. New Year's fireworks celebrations are seen above the Dubai skyline with the Burj Al Arab (R) and Burj Khalifa(L), the world's tallest building, on December 31, 2019. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
Athens, Greece
PARTHENON. Fireworks explode over the ancient temple of the Parthenon on top of the Acropolis hill as part of Greece's celebrations for the New Year in Athens on January 1, 2020. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
FIREWORKS. A woman takes pictures while celebrating with the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. Photo by Daniel Ramalho/AFP
Moscow, Russia
KREMLIN. Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow during New Year celebrations, on January 1, 2020. Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP
Mumbai, India
MUMBAI. New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on January 1, 2020. Photo by Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
