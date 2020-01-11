BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – It is far from lonely at the top. In fact, it is so crowded that your best chance is two months from now. Or try weekdays.

It has been a tradition for thrill seekers to climb Mt Pulag in the first days of the year to welcome the first sunrise and see your problems fall out like the coveted cloud fall at dawn.

The Mt Pulag Advisory Committee said that all weekends till February had been fully booked since last week. For the next weekends, the committee said that it would not allow phone or electronic reservations.

Because of the high demand, trekkers are also requested to queue on the first day of the preceding month at the Protected Area Management Office in Kabayan town.

“Day 1 of the preceding month of effectivity is the day for queueing for Saturdays,” the committee said.

“February 01, 2020, is the reckoning date for Saturday reservations for March 2020. March 1, 2020, is the day for reservation for Saturdays of April 2020. On the same day, cut off is imposed when the 600 quota is full.”

Your best chance is to climb on the weekdays.

“Reservations for weekdays from Mondays to Fridays, except holidays, may be done through phone call reservations and payments via electronic payment,” the advisory said. The numbers are listed in their FB page: Mt. Pulag National Park – Bulletin.

To fully enjoy your climb, it is advised that you spend 3 days (instead of the hectic two) for the trek.

“All Akiki trekkers are advised to allocate three days for the entire trek. The best entry day is Saturday then exit on Monday for those who are working,” the commitee said.

“Friday to Saturday is uncomfortable because the easy trail climbers from Saturday to Sunday via Ambangeg will meet them at the summit at Sunday dawn time, which will cause congestion. Two days trek for Akiki is never advised because the trekkers have the tendency to walk at night to beat the time,” it added.

Climbers are also advised to be very careful with their cooking utensils, to prevent huge forest fire, similar to what climbers from Cebu caused 3 years ago.

The rule of thumb for the coldness of the peak is that it is usually 4 degrees colder there compared to Baguio minus the wind chill factor. When it hit 11.4 degrees in Baguio a week ago, it was easily 7.4 degrees at Mt Pulag's peak. – Rappler.com