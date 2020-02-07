MANILA, Philippines – Gather your credit cards and count your available vacation leaves: the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) is holding its 27th PTAA TravelTour Expo from Friday, February 7, to Sunday, February 9.

The expo, which will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, has a lineup of over 400 exhibitors that include travel agencies, cruise lines, hotels, and airlines offering deals on flights, accommodations, tour packages, and even travel insurance.

Among the exhibitors are 2Go, AirAsia, JetStar Airways, Cebu Pacific Air, EVA Airways, China Eastern Airlines, The Farm at San Benito, Waterfront Hotels and Casinos, and the tourism authorities and bureaus of Thailand, Taiwan, Canada, Guam, Tokyo, Sri Lanka, and more.

Safety measures

The event also announced precautionary measures to keep visitors safe amid the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

There will be a mandatory body temperature check at all access points into the venue, hand sanitizers and alcohol dispensers installed across the expo area, a standby medical team and ambulance to assist in medical situations or emergencies, and a distribution of leaflets with advice on avoiding contamination.

The event runs from 9:30 am to 7 pm on February 7 and 8, and until 6 pm on February 9.

Entrance is free on February 7 for students, and throughout the expo for Citi Credit Card Holders. General admission is P70, and P50 for senior citizens. – Rappler.com