MANILA, Philippines – Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a month-long "Super Seat Fest," which includes a 3-day seat sale beginning March 3.

From March 3 to 5, flights on Cebu Pacific can go for as low as P1 (at least the base fare). March 3 will be for the airline's domestic destinations, March 4 for international destinations, and March 5 for all remaining seats still on sale. The sale covers travel from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

The seat sale begins midnight, March 3.

The rest of the month, Cebu Pacific will be offering various discounts for hotel stays, inflight hot meals, and Wi-Fi kits.

During a media event on March 2, Cebu Pacific also introduced internet sensation Mimiyuuuh as its newest travel ambassador.

Check Cebu Pacific's social media accounts for more details. – Rappler.com