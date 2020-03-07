MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia is holding it’s first “BIG sale” of the year, offering 6 million seats for P1 one-way base fare.

The sale covers flights the following routes for flights between September 7, 2020 to July 1, 2021:

Manila to Bangkok

Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Taipei, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, and Puerto Princesa

Clark to Kaohsiung

The booking period for the sale will run from March 9 to March 15, with priority booking for AirAsia BIG members starting March 8.

The sale also offers a 10% discount for pre-booked baggage 25kg and above, excluding baggage for flights to and from Japan.

Booking can be done through the AirAsia mobile app or on their website.

Of course, if you are planning a trip, remember that certain countries currently have entry restrictions in place for those with recent travel history to certain countries, so it’s best to double-check through the immigration websites of your planned destinations. – Rappler.com