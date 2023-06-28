Branding ng bayan: Tourism slogans for the Philippines through the years

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism launched a new tourism slogan on Tuesday, June 27, presenting the world with a new imperative: “Love the Philippines.”

It’s the latest era in the constantly shifting identity of Filipino tourism campaigns, which, over the years, has straight-up invited visitors to travel around the country, painted the Philippines as a “wealth of wonders” and a country of smiles, put the spotlight on the country’s natural beauty, and hinged on the humor of being in the Philippines.

As the country assumes yet another new identity to the world, here’s a look back at some of the Philippines’ tourism slogans through the years:

Where Asia Wears a Smile

In the ’70s, before tourism slogans were a thing, the Department of Tourism published a tourist’s guide book to the Philippines titled Where Asia Wears a Smile – perhaps one of the earliest efforts for a concentrated campaign to promote Philippine tourism. The title of the book takes off from a quote apparently attributed to then-First Lady Imelda Marcos. Ironically, despite the book’s sunny title, it was published at the height of the Martial Law era – a period marked by impunity and human rights abuses.

The Philippines Fiesta Islands

In 1989, there was a presidential proclamation to declare it as “the Philippine Fiesta Year.” The proclamation, signed by then-President Cory Aquino in 1988, said “The proper projection and promotion of the Philippines as the Fiesta Islands will greatly contribute to the promotion of the Philippines as a wholesome tourist destination.”

WOW Philippines

Play Video

Conceptualized in 2002 by then-Tourism secretary Richard Gordon, the campaign, which had the sub-tagline “More than the Usual,” aimed to revamp the country’s reputation and hype both balikbayans and tourists to visit. In a stab at meme-ability, the word WOW was used as an acronym for various phrases: “Wealth Of Wonders,” “Warm Over Winter,” and “Wacko Over Wildlife.” The campaign turned out to be quite popular, with spinoff campaigns such as “Tara Na, Biyahe Tayo” starring the likes of Regine Velasquez.

Pilipinas Kay Ganda

Photo from Wikipedia

Perhaps the most controversial of all tourism slogans, “Pilipinas Kay Ganda” met criticism almost as soon as it was launched in 2010. The most damning accusation was that the campaign’s logo was plagiarized from a Polish tourism campaign. Ultimately, the campaign was scrapped, with then-Tourism Secretary Alberto Lim admitting that the campaign had been rushed.

Pilipinas, Tara Na

This short-lived 2010 campaign was launched to encourage Filipinos to travel within the country. It came with three music videos starring a laundry list of OPM talent, including the likes of 6Cyclemind, Ice Seguerra, Barbie Almalbis, Bayang Barrios, Bituin Escalante, Boboy Garovillo, Regine Velasquez, Rivermaya, and more.

It’s More Fun in the Philippines

Play Video

Launched in 2012, this tourism campaign decided to pull the focus from the country’s tourist attractions to its quirks. It involved pretty much everyone, thanks to its meme-able format that produced all kinds of images from the pure and earnest, to the sarcastic and ridiculous. It turned out to be the campaign that kept on giving, with multiple spin-offs, and even a custom-made, jeepney-inspired font launched in 2019.

Experience Philippines

Play Video

In 2017, the Department of Tourism under then Tourist Secretary Wanda Teo launched a spin-off to the “It’s More Fun” campaign, which focused on highlighting Filipino family values. One of the campaign’s ads showed the Philippines being explored by a man who turned out to be blind. The ad was later criticized and taken down for its striking similarity to a South African tourism ad. – Rappler.com