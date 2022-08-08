Budol alert! Cebu Pacific announces 8.8 sale  

MANILA, Philippines – With the easing of travel restrictions and opening of borders, more and more Filipinos have started their revenge travel getaways. They’re in luck, though, because Cebu Pacific is offering more seat sales for both domestic and international destinations.

For their “GR8 8.8” seat sale that will run from Monday, August 8, to Wednesday, August 10, Cebu Pacific is offering up trips for as low as P8 for one-way base fare.

Travel period for this specific seat sale is from September 1, 2022, until February 28, 2023.

Domestic destinations include Boracay, Bohol, Siargao, Palawan, Cebu, Negros, Pampanga, and more, while international destinations include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bangkok, South Korea, and Singapore.

Seat sale flights and the flight pass can be booked via the Cebu Pacific website. – Rappler.com