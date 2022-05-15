Where to next? Check these celebrity-approved vacation spots outside PH

MANILA, Philippines – With the easing of travel restrictions and opening of borders, it’s no surprise that Filipinos are now catching up on their fill of escapades after a two-year strict lockdown.

We’ve noticed how tourists have been flocking to La Union, Bohol, Palawan, and Boracay, and how more local destinations are also being put in the spotlight. But if you’re looking for a vacation spot farther away for a longer holiday break, then check out these international destinations that were enjoyed by some of our favorite local celebrities.

Thailand

Just around a four-hour flight from Manila, Thailand has been a famous destination for Filipinos even before the pandemic. Now that it has already started accepting tourists again, visitors are in for a treat.

Julia Barretto has visited Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand. In her snaps, the actress spent some time enjoying local food, doing some shopping, and experiencing the city’s bustling nightlife.

“Good food, new friends, and new experiences,” she captioned one of her travel posts.

Celebrity couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu also flew to Thailand and explored different parts of the country. The two were seen enjoying majestic views from the Phi Phi Islands, strolling around Bangkok, and feeding elephants in Phuket.

Dubai

Undecided where to spend your honeymoon? Take a page from Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano’s book and enjoy picturesque Dubai.

In a vlog, the couple documented their first international trip as a married couple and shared how they extended the trip because they were just having so much fun.

USA

From meeting international stars and walking for fashion shows, to going to amusement parks and attending Hollywood events, Arci Munoz’s stay in the United States has been eventful.

But what we’re really jealous of is her getting the chance to attend BTS concerts several times! Sana all! Other K-pop groups have also announced their world tour stops in America, so if you want to fulfill both your fangirl-ing needs and travel desires, the US is the place to go.

France

Want to take a break from the scorching heat? Treat yourself to a snowy getaway in the French Alps ala Nadine Lustre!

After a skiing adventure, explore France and enjoy its breathtaking views with your beau.

Finland

It’s never too early to plan for your family’s Christmas trip. And if you’ve been dreaming of a winter wonderland, check out Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and Dahlia’s vacation in Finland.

Staying in a glass igloo? Definitely one for the books!

Ireland

Fan of Game of Thrones? Why not tick Ireland off your travel bucket list, and finally have the chance to see one of the show’s shooting locations in person!

Glaiza De Castro, who’s been staying in Ireland with her husband David Rainey since they got engaged in December 2020, has been highlighting the breathtaking beauty of Northern Ireland in her photos.

– Rappler.com