LOOK: ‘Coffee Village’ wins Best Tourism Village for Kalinga town

BAGUIO, Philippines – In a significant win for local tourism, Barangay Bagumbayan in Tabuk City, Kalinga, has been awarded the title of Best Tourism Village by the Department of Tourism-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOT-CAR). The award was presented during the closing day of the North Luzon Travel Expo (NLTE) at the CAP Convention Center in Baguio City on November 27.

WINNERS. The winners of the competition ham it up for the cameras. DOT

Bagumbayan, fondly known as “The Coffee Village,” distinguished itself amongst 20 competitors to win the prestigious award, along with a substantial prize of P1,000,000. This is a testament to the barangay’s unique blend of rich coffee culture, eco-tourism, and agricultural tourism opportunities. The village’s Musang coffee is renowned for its rich flavor, embodying the essence of highland Bagumbayan’s charm.

Kalinga’s flavorful Musang coffee. DOT-CAR

However, the allure of Bagumbayan extends beyond its coffee. It’s a destination where visitors can engage in fruit-picking activities and relax at freshwater resorts and farms. This setting is complemented by the vibrant culture of the indigenous sub-tribes that call Bagumbayan home, contributing to its status as a beacon of indigenous heritage and sustainable tourism.

KETTLE. Tourists can take photos of this gigantic coffee kettle. DOT-CAR

The Search for the Best Cordillera Tourism Village, now in its second year, aligns with the DOT-CAR’s vision of empowering local communities. As DOT-CAR Director Jovita Ganongan highlighted, the search focuses on the vital role of local communities as catalysts for change.

“The onset of the Search for the Best Cordillera Tourism Village was rooted in Community-Based Tourism, a sustainable alternative emphasizing the pivotal role of local communities as catalysts for change. This approach places particular emphasis on the contribution of tourism villages or communities that welcome visitors, offering immersive experiences,” Ganongan said.

BEANS. Locals sort through coffee beans. DOT-CAR

The first prize winner last year were the Baang and Nungulunan clustered villages of Hapao for their holding of the Punnuk Festival by the river.

Assistant Secretary Christopher Morales of the DOT commended the competition for being a groundbreaking initiative in the Philippines’ tourism landscape, underscoring the government’s commitment to responsible tourism and community participation in conserving biodiversity and culture.

In this year’s competition, 20 tourism villages across various provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region participated. The winners were selected based on criteria like sustainable management, socio-economic and rural development sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and environmental sustainability. These villages underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including ocular inspections and validations by a dedicated inter-agency panel.

The top six villages, including Bagumbayan, were recognized with awards and cash prizes. The second place was secured by Bila Tourism Village in Bauko, Mountain Province, and the third place went to Balbalasang Eco-Village in Balbalan, Kalinga. Three additional villages were acknowledged as runners-up, each receiving a commendation and a prize: Tawang Tourism Village in Balbalan, Kalinga; Chaya Heritage Village in Mayoyao, Ifugao; and and Nagacadan Open Air Museum in Kiangan, Ifugao.

The event also saw the participation of various regional directors and representatives from government agencies like DENR, DILG, NEDA, and TIEZA, along with private sector partners such as ATTIC. The collaboration of these entities underscores the importance of a unified approach in enhancing the tourism sector in Northern Luzon. – Rappler.com