Disney Cruise Line to set sail in Southeast Asia: Here’s what to expect

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All aboard the Disney Adventure of a lifetime in 2025, docking in Singapore!

MANILA, Philippines – Ahoy, mate! All aboard the Disney adventure of a lifetime, because the Disney Cruise Line is finally bringing the Disney Adventure Cruise to Asian passengers in 2025.

In an online press conference on June 26, Disney announced the upcoming docking of Disney Adventure Cruise in Singapore next year, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board. It is set to sail for at least five years starting in 2025.

Embark on an adventure

Since the cruise line’s launch in 1998, Disney started the tradition of naming a character as the ship’s Captain. For this cruise, it’ll be Captain Mickey at the helm. The cruise will sail for three- and four-night voyages.

“Consumers in this region have shown such strong affinity for Disney, and we are thrilled to bring an unparalleled Disney Cruise Line vacation to their backyard,” Sarah Fox, regional general manager of Asia, said at the press conference.

“By infusing Disney’s signature service with handpicked experiences unique to Asia, guests can look forward to the magic at sea through personalized touches, a selection of global cuisines, and abundant retail offerings carrying a distinct local flavor,” she added.

Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director for Disney Cruise Line at Walt Disney Imagineering said that guests can enjoy seven immersive theme areas for guests of all ages.

Different areas, different fun

First is the Disney Imagination Garden, branded as the emotional heart of the Disney Adventure.

Located at the very heart of the ship, this imaginative garden space allows guests a firsthand experience of Disney’s 100 years of legendary adventures, from Moana’s sea feats to Mowgli’s daring quests in the jungle. This garden is made special with open-air performances set in an enchanted valley.

Designed specifically to ignite the spirit of discovery within each visitor, three themed areas lie within the cruise’s landscapes. Shop and dine tirelessly at one of Disney Discovery Reef’s establishments heavily inspired by aquatic characters and nautical stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios such as The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, and Luca.

In the northwestern part of Disney Adventure is adorable personal healthcare assistant Baymax from Big Hero 6! Watch as he parades through the vibrant street markets, shops, and entertainment centers located in another area: San Frasokyo Street.

Another open-air oasis where “the sky meets the sea” is Wayfinder Bay, located just south of San Fransokyo Street. It is a poolside retreat, inspired by the Pacific Islands of Moana, that is just as beautiful during the day as it is during the night.

Upon boarding the Disney Adventure, a forest fit for royalty is filled with shops, lounges, restaurants, and entertainment venues, exuding the magic found in Tangled, Cinderella, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and more princess films.

Want to meet your heroes? Check out the Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place, where guests of all ages can ride a race car just like an Avenger, or get lost in the whimsical world of Pixar’s Toy Story. From the well-loved Buzz Lightyear or genius billionaire Iron Man, there’s no telling who you’ll bump into here.

The Disney Adventure’s home port will be at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore and will travel to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites around Southeast Asia, allowing guests to explore other cultures.

The ship will have an estimated capacity of 6,700 guests, with 2,500 of them crew members. It will be similar to the five fleets prior: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish.

Other details such as onboard offerings, rates, and itineraries will be announced at a later date. – Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.