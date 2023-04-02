Finally! The Disney Cruise Line is coming to Southeast Asia

A new Disney Cruise ship will have Singapore as its homeport starting 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asia, ready to set sail because the Disney Cruise is finally coming your way!

The Disney Cruise Line partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to homeport a new ship exclusively in Singapore starting in 2025 for at least five years.

In a joint statement released on their site on Wednesday, March 29, the Disney Cruise Line shared that their global expansion coincides with the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in the year 2023.

“We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said.

Keith Tan, Chief Executive of STB, added that this “important milestone” is a manifestation of Disney Cruise Line’s “strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia.”

This will be the first time that a Disney Cruise Line is coming to Southeast Asia, meaning Singapore and its neighboring countries including the Philippines will now finally be able to experience a Disney Cruise Ship without having to travel on a long-haul flight.

The new ship will reportedly have an estimated passenger capacity of 6,000 and around 2,300 crew members. It will also feature “innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.”

Additional details about the ship’s maiden voyage, itineraries, and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

The destinations of the current Disney Cruise Line include Bahamas, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Alaska, and South Pacific, among others. – Rappler.com