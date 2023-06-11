5 easy, tourist-friendly ways to enjoy Bohol – the PH’s 1st UNESCO Global Geopark

BOHOL. Balicasag Island off the coast of Panglao, Bohol, is home to a marine sanctuary that tourists can easily enjoy.

You don't have to be a thrill-seeking, outdoorsy type to enjoy what Bohol has to offer. Its natural beauty is so far-reaching, that you can access it wherever you are in the province.

MANILA, Philippines – With Bohol’s designation as the first (and so far only) UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, it’s no surprise that it draws a steady stream of adventure-seekers and adrenaline junkies who gravitate towards the province’s many natural wonders.

But you don’t have to be a thrill-seeking, outdoorsy type to enjoy what Bohol has to offer. Its natural beauty is so far-reaching, that you can access it wherever you are in the province – whether you’re snorkelling in the sea, driving from one spot to another, or enjoying sunset cocktails from your hotel rooftop bar.

VIEWS. The sunset as seen from the rooftop of Solea Coast Panglao. Amanda Lago/Rappler

Here are a few tourist-friendly things you can do to enjoy the nature that has earned Bohol its global geopark status – no adrenaline or outdoor skills required:

Go snorkelling at Balicasag Island

Balicasag Island, off the coast of Panglao, Bohol, has a white sand beach and a rich marine sanctuary where people can see bright corals, colorful fishes, and massive sea turtles. Along with Panglao and Pamilacan Island, Balicasag forms the Bohol Marine Triangle, whose waters are home to thriving marine life – from hundreds of coral species, to marine mammals, even manta rays and whale sharks – so you can imagine just how lively the island’s waters are.

UNDERWATER. Marine life thrives in the waters of Balicasag Island. Amanda Lago/Rappler

You don’t even need to know how to swim. Guides will paddle you on a small boat to the snorkeling sites, where you can jump right into the action while staying afloat with your life vest. Balicasag’s tour guides are trained by the Department of Tourism in basic first aid and rescue – and they make sure to keep an extra eye on tourists who need help in the water, so you know you’re safe.

Be wowed by the Loon Coral Garden

This up-and-coming tourist spot in Western Bohol is evidence of just how deep the impact of a natural phenomenon can be. Officially known as the Loon Coastal Geomorphic Conservation Park, this spot was once submerged but is now completely dry terrain after it was raised following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Bohol in 2013.

CURIOUSITY. The Loon Coral Garden is part of the shoreline that was raised following the 2013 Bohol earthquake. UNESCO

The area features stunning carpets of unique sea purslane – fiery red in the summer, and green in the rainy season. Instagram-worthy for sure, but even more stunning in real life.

Relax at Alona Beach

A lot of locals say this is Bohol’s version of Boracay due to its white sand and clear waters, but really, the 1.5-kilometer beach has its own unique charm. Lined with cafes and dive resorts and stalls offering beach massages and hair braiding, Alona is the perfect place to chill and hang out while fully basking in the sea breeze and view of the ocean.

RELAXING. Alona Beach is the perfect space for a chill beach day. Amanda Lago/Rappler

The pigeons and beach dogs freely roaming about add a rawness to the otherwise highly-commercial space. There’s an option for being active thanks to the availability of glass bottom boat and paddle board rentals (and of course, it’s also a jump-off point for scuba divers).

See the fireflies at Abatan River

Loboc River is perhaps Bohol’s most famous waterway, but the Abatan River is just as beautiful. Home to some 32 mangrove species, it’s beautiful to see whatever time of day, but especially at night, when the fireflies put on quite the light show.

The river tour lasts one hour, and you can take either a kayak or a traditional bandong boat, which has wooden chairs and a nipa roof.

Explore the Cadapdapan Rice Terraces

Located in Bohol’s Candijay region, these rice terraces are a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from the Panglao tourist area, but it should be worth it, if only for the bright green views of the rice paddies. With a lower elevation, exploring the Cadapdapan Rice Terraces shouldn’t take more than an easy trek, though you can of course go higher if you want a more panoramic vista.

If you find it in you to do a little bit more of a trek, the Can-Umantad Falls is in the vicinity. It’s just 15 minutes away on foot, though quite a steep hike to get there. – Rappler.com

This story is produced through Solea Coast Panglao’s media familiarization tour to Bohol.