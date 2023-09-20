Explore the Tutulari Avatar Gorge in Porac, Pampanga

The Tutulari Avatar Gorge is part of the ancestral domain of the Aeta community in the Inarraro village in Porac, Pampanga, spanning a vast 18,660 hectares. This hidden gem boasts captivating scenic trails, lush greenery, and a mossy gorge.

The name Tutulari Avatar Gorge is derived from the Kapampangan word tutulu, meaning “dripping.” The Aetas even associate it with the movie Avatar, as the gorge strongly resembles the landscapes shown in the Hollywood film.

Local travel and tour operator, Pinatubo Mountainero, currently offers the Inarraro Eco Tour package at P1,625, which includes pick-up and drop-off services at SM City Clark or nearby hotels.

The six-hour itinerary involves off-roading from the Barangay Inarraro entry point all the way to the Mount Pinatubo Base Camp, where you’ll find the Inarraro View Deck.

For those driving to the area, the quickest route to the entry point is through Barangay Sapangbato in Angeles City. Tourists with private 4×4 SUVs can avail of the same package with an additional P500 for the convoy. – Rappler.com

