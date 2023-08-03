A Filipino traveler’s spiritual pilgrimage to Kathmandu, Nepal 

'No one gave me a questioning look; they just allowed me to be there. It was beautiful, I thought, being part of their peace.'

My grades from the second semester of the previous school year came in. I got good enough grades, which, in law school, is something to celebrate already. Although, as I was halfway through my summer break, I kept having an existential crisis of sorts. Do I still want to pursue law school? Will I really become successful in this profession? Add to that all the pressure and questions that I have also been having at work. Am I good enough for this job? Am I on the right track? And of course, as a regular struggling adult, it does not stop there. Questions about the future are just never-ending.

The past year had been incredibly tough. I never really had a vacation to keep my mind off work and school simply because my schedule did not allow me to have one. I worked in the daytime and attended school at nighttime, and just squeezed in sleep in between. So, since I was in the middle of my summer break from law school, I thought now was a good time to get out.

I’d always dreamed of traveling to Nepal, a South Asian country located in the Himalayas, sandwiched between country giants China and India.

It was just a dream…until I finally found myself on a flight heading there.

“Namaste,” I told myself as I landed at Tribhuvan International Airport. “Finally, I am here.”

A spiritual pilgrimage

I’d always longed to go to Nepal because I had always been curious about its unique, non-influenced culture; Nepal is one of the few countries that has never been a colony. I had always wanted to see their stupas and durbar squares; I’ve always loved appreciating different countries’ architecture, urban design, and street life.

But one thing I’d never anticipated was that this trip would be a spiritual pilgrimage of sorts. Religion has such a strong influence in the country; 81% of the Nepali population is Hindu and 9% is Buddhist; the rest are a mix of Muslim, Kirant/Yumaist, Christian, and other religions. Most if not all of the popular landmarks here have some spiritual significance.

COLOR AND ENERGY. Dattatreya Square. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

On my second morning during this trip, I got lucky because I chanced upon the morning puja of the Hindu locals when I visited Dattatreya Square in Bhaktapur, the former capital of Nepal. All of my senses were awakened: my sense of sight was treated to the colorful dresses and beautiful smiles of Hindu women, my sense of hearing was heightened by their prayers and dances, and my sense of smell just soaked in the scent of incense and candles.

SOLEMN. Dattatreya Square. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

Even though I have a different faith, Hindu gurus were very generous in sharing their blessings. While at the square, a Hindi guru prayed over me as he placed tika or red paint on my forehead, which represents good luck, as well as yellow thread around my wrist, which represents protection from evil energy. I was welcomed to their place of peace, and I left with a grateful heart.

RITUAL. Aarti Ceremony. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

I also went to the holy Bagmati River and Pashupatinath Temple, the oldest and one of the most sacred Hindu temples in Kathmandu, because I wanted to witness the Aarti ceremony, a Hindu ritual that involves the public cremation of newly deceased human bodies. While there, we witnessed two deceased human bodies being burned in front of the spectators (mostly locals of the Hindu faith), after which the ashes would then join the Bagmati River. It is believed that those whose ashes have joined the river will be reincarnated in the next life.

It was an enriching experience. I loved being with the locals, getting wet in the rain with them (it never stopped raining the night I went there), and listening to their enchanting prayers and songs. For a while, I stopped being a foreign visitor and just became one of them.

PEACEFUL. Swayambhunath Temple. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

Even though more than 80% of the Nepali population is composed of Hindus, Nepal remains to be a special place for Buddhists as well. Nepal, after all, is the birthplace of Buddha. This explains why Buddhist stupas are among the most popular landmarks in the country.

My very first stop in Kathmandu was the Swayambhunath Temple. I had very little expectations; I thought I would just see and take pictures of one of Nepal’s holiest Buddhist stupas. But when I got there on a Sunday morning, Buddhists were stopping by for their devotions and chants. Although I could not understand a single word, I still sat there with them, listened to their songs of worship, and appreciated their faith. No one gave me a questioning look; they just allowed me to be there.

It was beautiful, I thought, being part of their peace.

I was also encouraged to do what they were doing: walking around the stupa in a clockwise direction, saying prayers, and spinning the prayer wheels that surrounded the stupa. I did this thrice; I realized just now that I had too much to pray about that a single round was not enough. I prayed mostly for clarity, guidance, and peace of mind in different aspects of my life: work, school, and my personal relationships.

My short time at Swayambhunath Temple was a different experience that I cannot compare to my previous travels. The tranquility and calmness I felt here were something I know my heart will always remember. Before leaving, I thought I wanted to buy some Tibetan prayer flags; I wanted to hang them somewhere in my house. I hoped that these prayer flags would remind me, every time I was having a hard time, to always seek the kind of peace that this trip had given me.

GIANT. Boudhanath Stupa. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

Another Buddhist stupa in Kathmandu is the Boudhanath Stupa. For some reason, this particular stupa is also called by locals as Chintaamani or the wish-fulfilling jewel. Because of this, thousands of locals and foreign visitors alike flock to this place to make their wishes every day. Again, I walked in a clockwise direction, spun the prayer wheels, and made my wishes.

If anything, that day alone gave me plenty of opportunities to make my wishes. To be honest, I am not a believer in wishes and manifestations, but what was the harm in making some that day, right?

Nepal shows that different religions can coexist harmoniously. Hinduism and Buddhism, both totally different religions, blend perfectly well with each other here. As a result, at least from a foreign visitor’s perspective, the people here are a lot more respectful, patient, and understanding.

How historical, cultural spaces should be

Nepal is the 10th country I’ve visited to date. In the other countries I have visited, cultural spaces are not really always “public;” usually, a visitor (even a local) would have to pay a certain amount to be able to explore these cultural spaces. Even then, cultural spaces in other countries operate mostly for tourism purposes only. In Nepal, I saw the beauty in giving these places practical access to everybody.

CALM. Bhaktapur Durbar Square. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

There are three major durbar squares (think of them as town plazas – only they are situated across old royal palaces or residences, hence making them historical spaces as well) in the entire Kathmandu Valley: Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Patan Durbar Squares. All of these are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and yet it is not an excuse to restrict access to them.

On one hand, the locals are always in these squares because they are located next to public markets and residential areas. Because of their location, they serve as bloodlines for the country’s economy; they allow easy access to and from the city’s commerce and trade. This makes these durbar squares not only fancy tourist attractions but also economy generators for this Third World country.

BEAUTY. Patan Durbar Square. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

On the other hand, for a foreign visitor, these squares are great places to appreciate Nepali culture. I think that is how historical, cultural spaces should be; they should not be confined and limited, but rather be given life and soul by allowing the public to consume them.

WARES. Street life in Kathmandu, Nepal. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

One more thing I realized is that Nepal does not have major malls and towering commercial buildings – not even a single Starbucks branch. It is almost rare to find a Western luxury brand here. Driving around, it is also not hard to notice that there are no fancy cars as well. There are no standalone houses as most of them live in small apartment buildings. This made me wonder: How do Nepali people flaunt their money? Do they have social media influencers here as well? If yes, what do they “influence” their followers to do?

I guess that is just one more manifestation of a non-influenced culture. The people become more loyal to their race and identity and do not feel any pressure to adhere to foreign standards; they live with peace and fulfillment. Nepal should be very proud of having this way of living.

LIFE. Street life in Patan, Nepal. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

Walking around is an experience in itself already; it is by walking around Nepal’s markets that I got to appreciate the kindness of Nepali people. With that said, I would like to correct some unfortunate misconceptions of some Filipinos about Nepal, since I got some questions about safety and security here. Nepal, first of all, is not a dangerous or strange country. It is beautiful, vibrant, and warm. People speak English and tourists are not uncommon here. Not once did I ever feel cautious or wary of my surroundings. I had always felt at peace here.

The Nepali people are the kindest people to me. One time I withdrew some rupees from an ATM in the Bhaktapur market. Hours later, I went back to the same ATM to withdraw again, only to find my debit card on top of the machine. Apparently, I’d left it there the first time I’d withdrawn cash. It had been there for hours and nobody had taken it.

COMMUNITY. Street life in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Juju Baluyot/Rappler

As I’d said earlier, Nepal had been my longtime dream destination mainly because I had always been fascinated by its stupas and durbar squares. But I realized during this trip that Nepal has more than these. The warmth and peace I felt from its people are the ultimate highlight of it all.

This trip did not immediately provide answers to my life’s questions; I do not think any trip could do so. But if anything, it allowed me to get my mind off work and school for a while, cleared my headspace, and gave me new perspectives on how to view life. Watching the Nepali people’s way of living had been a truly humbling experience. Surely they have their problems, too, but to see how they choose their peace and fulfillment as they live their life every day is something I must learn from them moving forward. – Rappler.com

Juju Z. Baluyot is a marketing manager at TaskUs and a law sophomore at Arellano University School of Law. A former journalist, Juju loves traveling, writing, and exploring different cultures.