How to plan a trip to Warsaw, Helsinki, Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn

Because of the proximity of attractions to each other and walkable streets, here's an 11-day itinerary around these must-see destinations for your next trip to the continent!

MANILA, Philippines – The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are often afterthoughts when planning a trip to Europe. However, the capitals of these cities have the same quaint charm and centuries-long history that has made other cities in Europe popular destinations.

The proximity of attractions to each other and walkable streets make Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius must-see destinations for your next trip to the continent. This article will talk about your starting point in Warsaw and an additional city you can visit, which is Helsinki.

Getting a visa

Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Finland are all members of the Schengen group of countries. This

means that one visa from one member allows you to enter all of the countries in the Schengen zone.

The requirements are the same, but some countries would want you to use their own platform when

filling out forms.

Here are the basic requirements: Valid passport; Photo (35x45mm); Itinerary; Accommodation confirmation; Application form; Proof of occupation or business registration; and Proof of funds (bank certificate, credit card statements, bank statements, etc.).

Getting in and out of Warsaw

There are no direct flights to Warsaw, Poland. You’ll have to transit through the Middle East or another

country if you’re coming from the Philippines. I usually browse flights through www.skyscanner.com but

book directly with the airline. I use aggregator sites to find the best deals.

Most international travelers will arrive at Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). It’s convenient to get to the city center. You can take the train or the bus to take you to the center. Follow the signs to the stations

for either the train or bus. You can also book an official taxi or use Uber.

Getting around

You’ll ride buses and ferries between cities during your trip. I would recommend taking overnight buses for longer trips so that you arrive and start with a full day. However, for some routes, you won’t be able

to travel overnight. I often book through www.flixbus.com for buses.

Itinerary and places to visit

This itinerary assumes you start with one full day.

Day 1

Make the old town your first stop. The bombings that took place in World War II leveled Warsaw’s

historic district. Fast forward to today, the area has undergone a major restoration. It’s bustling with

locals and tourists alike.

Like in other cities in Europe, the old town is home to many restaurants, shops, cafes, and museums. The Royal Castle is one such museum you can visit. It provides you with a glimpse of how Poland’s imperial court lived.

Scene from Warsaw’s old town. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Not too far from the castle is another remnant of a different era, the Barbican. The latter is a defensive structure that the Poles used to thwart invaders.

One of the things I like to do while traveling in a European city is to take long walks. Take a long leisurely walk from Krakowskie Przedmieście to Nowy Świat (you could do it the other way around as well). Admire the architecture along the way, drop by a church or two, people watch, and/or grab something to eat and drink.

Make the Palace of Culture and Science your last stop. This massive and attention-grabbing building is a vestige of the country’s Soviet epoch. You can go up to the viewing deck for overlooking view of the city.

Day 2

Check out of your accommodation and grab something to eat before sightseeing. After eating, make your way to Wilanow Palace. King Jan III had the palace built in the 17th century. The complex exemplified the lavishness and splendor of the country at the time. Explore the rooms and the garden during your visit.

Get a glimpse of the lavish life of Poland’s bygone royal court in Wilanow Palace. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Make your way to Lazienki Park. This green space amid the concrete jungle is a nice place to unwind and take strolls after sightseeing the past couple of days. Here you’ll find the Chopin monument and the Palace on the Isle. The park is also often the venue for Chopin concerts and cultural events. You can revisit the old town and hang out in your favorite spots in the city before taking the overnight bus to Riga, Latvia.

Day 3

After taking the overnight bus from Warsaw, make your way to your chosen accommodation in Riga. After storing your things, resting for a while, and having breakfast, get started with sightseeing. The Latvian capital is small and easy to explore. Most attractions are near the UNESCO-listed historic center.

The old town has plenty of historic buildings, some of which are now museums. You’ll also find many shops, cafes, and restaurants where you can relax, eat, and get something to drink in between sightseeing. The House of the Blackheads is the most prominent building. Ship and business owners had it built several centuries ago. They were all bachelors who knew how to throw parties and celebrate.

Riga’s Freedom Monument. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The Swedish Gate is a remnant of a once formidable wall. The Riga Cathedral and St. Peter’s Church both date to the 13th century and are not just attractions but also important cultural landmarks. The much younger Nativity of Christ Cathedral is an Orthodox Church that dates to the 19th century. Take a quick photo of the Freedom Monument, which is a structure built for soldiers who fought for independence.

The Riga Central Market is a bustling spot where you can get a feel of local life and get something to eat at one of the food stalls.

Day 4

Riga is home to a number of Art Nouveau buildings as this was the design aesthetic that was in fashion during the country’s fast growth in the early part of the 20th century. You’ll find many of these beautiful buildings along Alberta Street.

Riga has a number of Art Nouveau buildings. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Other attractions you might want to visit are the Riga Zoo, Latvian National Museum of Art, Riga Motor Museum, and the Latvian Ethnographic Open-Air Museum. You can always just hang out in your favorite part of the city. Take the late afternoon bus to Tallinn.

Day 5

Tallinn is one of my favorite cities in Europe. It has an old-world charm minus the crowds of more popular destinations. It’s also easy to get around on foot, most of the attractions are pact close to each other.

Explore the charming old town to get a glimpse of the past. Some of the buildings in the neighborhood date to as old as the 15th century. The most striking building (in my opinion) you’ll see in the historic center is the towering Town Hall. The square has plenty of restaurants and shops where you can buy a souvenir and/or get something to eat and drink.

Travel back in time while exploring the old town. Joshua Berida/Rappler

St. Olaf’s Church is a recognizable part of the city’s skyline. It has a history that dates to the 12th century with subsequent renovations and improvements since then. It used to be a radio tower during Soviet times. You can climb up to the viewing deck for bird’s eye views. The Viru Gate, City Walls, and St. Catherine’s Passage are all vestiges of the city’s medieval epoch. You can also go up certain sections of the wall to overlook views of the old town.

Go on a tour of Toompea Castle which provides you insights about how the rules of Estonia lived. Not too far is Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, a remnant of the Russian Empire, completed construction in 1900.

Day 6

On your second day in Tallinn, get an early start for a full-day trip to Helsinki, Finland. The Finnish

capital is just a few hours away by ferry from Estonia. It’s a running joke that many Finns go to Tallinn to

buy alcohol, groceries, and other items because they’re cheaper in Estonia compared to Finland.

I saw a lot of people with boxes and bags of (you guessed it!) alcohol on the ferry ride to Finland. The trip is comfortable because you have entertainment options, restaurants, and common areas with plenty of seats. Roundtrip tickets are cheaper than buying a one-way ticket.

St. Olaf’s Church towers over Tallinn’s old town. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Here are shipping lines you can choose from: Eckero Line, Tallink, and Viking Line.

For this itinerary, I recommend booking the earliest time bound for Helsinki and the latest time for your

return trip to Tallinn.

Make Senate Square your first stop in the city. Emperor Alexander II stands prominently in the square as a monument to his accomplishments. You’ll also see the attention-grabbing, centuries-old Helsinki Cathedral.

Helsinki Cathedral. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Temppeliaukio Church or Rock Church is both an attraction and an active Lutheran place of worship. Timo and Tuomo Suomalainen designed it and had it built into a massive rock. Another noteworthy church in Helsinki is the Uspenski Cathedral which dates to the 19th century. The Helsinki

Central Library Oodi is an architectural gem you wouldn’t want to miss while in the city. It’s a huge

library with thousands of books, spacious reading and meeting areas, and workshops.

You can grab something to eat and drink at the Old Market Hall and at one of the restaurants along Esplanadi. After your day trip to Helsinki, head on back to Tallinn.

Day 7

You can return to and hang out at your favorite places in the old town. You can also explore the Kalamaja neighborhood. You can check out the Telliskivi Creative City. Both areas have restaurants and cafes you can get food and drinks in. They’re also home to creative companies and galleries.

Inside Helskinki’s Temppeliaukio Church or Rock Church. Joshua Berida/Rappler

Take the overnight bus to Vilnius, Lithuania.



Day 8

Upon arrival at Vilnius, make your way to your accommodation first to check in or leave your things if it’s

early to do so. Get something to eat at a café or restaurant that’s already open early in the morning. After eating, get started with sightseeing.

Vilnius’ historic center is one of the largest surviving medieval towns in Europe’s northern region. The area, simply put, is lovely and not crowded. The centuries-old buildings and churches will charm you. It’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Learn more about the history of Vilnius while exploring its old town. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The Gate of Dawn is the only surviving section of the city’s wall. The Vilnius Cathedral stands out with its beautiful design. This church has lovely frescoes inside and has the city’s oldest clock.

St. Anne’s Church is a fine example of Gothic architecture. Its spires, detailed exterior, and red color will draw you in. The town hall square is home to various restaurants where you can rest and relax in between attractions.

Make your way up to Gediminas Tower. It used to be part of the city’s Upper Castle but is now just a relic of a bygone time. The area provides you with magnificent overlooking views of the city. You can also visit the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania. The latter is an eye-catching and massive museum. It has exhibits about the country’s long history and culture. End your day up the Hill of Three Crosses to watch the sunset.

Day 9

Check out of your accommodation and spend the whole day in Vilnius again before taking the overnight

bus bound for Warsaw. One of the quirks of Vilnius is that it has a self-proclaimed republic within its borders. The Republic of Užupis has its own flag and even its own constitution. You can read it once you

enter the neighborhood.

Marvel at St. Anne’s Church. Joshua Berida/Rappler

The area used to be the home of the city’s outcasts and misfits. It has an artsy

ambiance and has many places to eat and shops. After exploring Užupis, you can hang out in your

favorite part of the city before leaving.

Day 10

You’ll most likely arrive early from Vilnius. Make your way to your accommodation to either check-in or

leave your things in the storage room. You can take the rest of the day easy or visit more attractions.

Warsaw is home to museums you might be interested in such as the Copernicus Science Center, Warsaw, Uprising Museum, and Chopin Museum.

Day 11

This is your last day on this itinerary. Depending on the time of your flight, you can go last-minute

shopping and see the old town again or hang out in your favorite spots in the city.

The cities here deserve more than just one or two days. However, it depends on how much time off you

have. Not everyone can travel for a month or as long as they want. This itinerary provides you with a

glimpse of the Baltics and one Nordic country (Finland). You can adjust your itinerary depending on your

interests.

How much will you spend? The most expensive city in this itinerary is Helsinki, but all the others are affordable. A budget of €60 a day covers a bed in a hostel dorm, the occasional nice meal, budget meals or food from a supermarket, use of public transportation, and a few attractions.

You can spend less if you stick to the essentials and choose the cheapest option available all the time. You can also raise your budget if you want to travel more comfortably, eat at nicer places, and see more attractions. – Rappler.com

Joshua Berida is a writer that loves to travel. He blogs at www.thewanderingjuan.net.